Wade Riley Lucero apparently really wanted to be the Elizabeth City area's New Year's baby for 2022.
Wade was born at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on New Year's Day, three weeks earlier than his planned arrival date on Jan. 23.
Wade was the first baby born at the hospital in 2022, arriving at 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 1. He entered the world at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long.
Wade's parents — Troy Lucero and Brooke Taylor — live in Elizabeth City.
“Planned on staying in for New Year’s and ended up in labor,” Taylor said in a text.
The couple received a gift basket of goodies from the Albemarle Alliance.
“Never thought we would have a New Year’s baby since we were due Jan. 23,” the couple said in the text. “We are excited to celebrate a new year and our sweet baby, Wade Riley.”