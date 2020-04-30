Lee and Crystal Owen’s decision last year to get into the restaurant food delivery business is turning out to be pretty farsighted.
While the Elizabeth City couple’s OrangeCrate franchise has grown steadily since they started it in February 2019, business has really spiked since the coronavirus outbreak last month.
Efforts to control the spread of the highly contagious virus have included the closing of dine-in service at all restaurants in North Carolina, prompting many to switch to either online takeout, delivery, or in many cases, both. Stay-at-home orders like the one Gov. Roy Cooper imposed a month ago have also increased demand for mobile delivery services like those offered by OrangeCrate, a Ramona, California-based company.
Lee Owen said business for his OrangeCrate franchise “has really picked up” since more people started staying home and ordering takeout from their favorite restaurants. The business now employs 15 drivers and is averaging about 30 deliveries a day.
Crystal Owen said the company’s name comes from the crates used to haul oranges that grocers once used to make deliveries to customers.
Running an OrangeCrate franchise is actually a second job for the couple. Both Lee and Crystal have full-time jobs in public service: he with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, while she works at the 911 emergency communications center.
While their full-time jobs keep them busy, they’re enjoying owning and operating their own business.
“It gets stressful at times but we love the fact that we’re able to help people by giving them a job. And it helps the restaurants,” Lee said.
The Owens have picked up a couple of drivers since the shutdown started — people who were unable to work at their regular jobs or whose hours had been significantly reduced.
And although a few local restaurants handle their own delivery or have an exclusive contract with another service, OrangeCrate can deliver for about 95 percent of the restaurants in Elizabeth City, Crystal says.
Right now the Owens’ OrangeCrate franchise has about 11 partner restaurants. Those partners offer a discount on meals ordered through OrangeCrate. In return, one partner restaurant a week on a rotating basis gets free delivery from the company.
OrangeCrate also delivers items from Walmart. Lee explained his business can’t deliver all items the retailer sells, just those considered essential items.
OrangeCrate also offers contact-less delivery if a customer requests it.
“We have actually had several request that,” Lee said.
Using OrangeCrate’s service is simple. Customers can either download the OrangeCrate app from the App Store or order their food online at www.orangecrate.com.
Lee said one of the things he likes about OrangeCrate is that it gives franchisees a lot of room to make decisions that make sense for their particular location.
“You use their software but you run your business,” he said.
For example, OrangeCrate’s cost of delivery is based on distance. Lee, however, said he has modified the national company’s rate structure in order to keep the cost down for customers who live in remote parts of his business’s delivery area, such as Shawboro, Shiloh and New Hope.
The minimum order for using the Owens’ service is $5.
Lee said OrangeCrate isn’t trying to take business away from restaurants that offer delivery themselves.
Crystal explained that some restaurants won’t send drivers as far as 25 miles. That’s where OrangeCrate can help, because it is willing to deliver those longer distances, she said.
In addition to their main business here in Elizabeth City, the Owens also remotely operate two OrangeCrate locations in Indiana and one in Missouri. They administer the businesses from here and have a driver-manager in each location.
Lee said the couple usually handles the administrative side of the business. They’ll make deliveries themselves only if there’s a busy period that makes it absolutely necessary.
“I don’t want to take hours away from my drivers,” Lee said. “But if it gets really busy I’ll go out and drive and help out.”
OrangeCrate’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Currently, however, the service is closing at 9 p.m. nightly because most restaurants are closing earlier.