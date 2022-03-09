A Wendell man who admitted to illegally having a handgun during a homicide investigation interview in Elizabeth City three years ago has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Herman Felton, 52, was convicted of one count of criminal information and sentenced to the active term by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in Raleigh on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. said in a press release.
According to the release, an Elizabeth City police detective questioned Felton about an ongoing homicide investigation on Jan. 14, 2019. The press release doesn't state which homicide investigation and a city police official said he couldn't confirm the nature of the investigation because it might still be an active case.
Felton denied being involved in the homicide, the release states. He admitted to the detective that he had a firearm but said it was involved in the homicide.
To prove it, he offered to bring the handgun in to be checked. According to the release, he returned later the same afternoon with a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver.
Because Felton was a felon at the time, he could not lawfully possess a handgun.
According to the press release, Felton's criminal record spans four decades and includes more than three dozen misdemeanor and felony convictions. His 12 felony convictions include habitual assault, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and a prior federal conviction for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine.