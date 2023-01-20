job fair

Knotts Island resident Nikki Harley talks with Currituck Sheriff's Office Lt. Conrad Cervantes (left) and Sheriff's Office bailiff David Pool at Currituck County's job fair on Friday morning. The event, held at the Public Safety Building in Barco, may have been the first job fair ever held by Currituck County, one official said.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

BARCO — Currituck is looking for a few more good employees.

To meet that goal the county sponsored a job fair for open county positions Friday morning at the Public Safety Building in Barco.