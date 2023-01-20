BARCO — Currituck is looking for a few more good employees.
To meet that goal the county sponsored a job fair for open county positions Friday morning at the Public Safety Building in Barco.
Around a dozen job seekers were lined up when the three-hour job fair started at 9 a.m. All county departments, along with two representatives from the Currituck County Schools, met and even interviewed job seekers.
Nikki Harley made the trip over from Knotts Island, saying she currently is between jobs. She had extensive conversations with several different county representatives.
“My dad mentioned to me there was a job fair and I am looking for job,” Harley said. “I’m just looking for anything that comes my way. If possible, I want to find a job in Currituck.”
Currituck Human Resources Director Melissa Futrell came up with the idea of a job fair so county staff can put a face with a resume. Currituck has around 20 full-time vacancies across all departments.
“I think an appealing part is that if a candidate has specific questions and is interested they can have a quasi-interview,” Futrell said of Friday's job fair. “That can lay the groundwork for an interview.”
Futrell, who has been the human resources director for around a year, believes this is the first time Currituck County has conducted a job fair.
“This is an opportunity for the public to come out to see what is available,” Futrell said. “There is really no cost for us (for the fair) since we are here at the Public Safety Building.”
Currituck Schools Human Resources Director Angel Lasher said the district is looking to fill spots ranging from bus driver to classroom teacher. One big need is for substitute teachers.
“We have needs in pretty much every area,” Lasher said. “We always need substitutes.”
Lasher said it is unusual that Currituck has several open teaching positions but said the county is better off than most districts at a time when there's a nationwide labor shortage.
“The whole nation is experiencing a teacher shortage, and employment in general,” Lasher said. “We do have some vacancies that we are trying to fill but in comparison to other districts we are a little better off.”
The county’s Parks and Recreation Department and the county’s tourism department were also looking for part-time seasonal help.
Robert Smith with Visit Currituck said that the department is looking for seasonal help at the county’s visitor centers in Moyock and Corolla. He said tourism is looking for three seasonal employees to work in Moyock and around 10 in Corolla, adding that college students can use the position as an internship.
“They work in a part-time capacity helping us promote Currituck and provide visitors with information about the area,” Smith said. “They are a face for the county and they are usually the very first person a visitor to the county will come into contact with. They are ambassadors for Currituck.”