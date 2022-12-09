Overcrowding at the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina has gotten so out of hand that shelter officials are imploring pet owners to reconsider before surrendering their animal to the shelter.
“We’re sinking” and there is not enough staff or shelter space to manage the volume of animals being surrendered, said Kim Parrish, interim SPCA president.
Shelter manager Anna Stapleton said a slow day at the shelter now is if only five people call to make appointments to surrender their animals.
The overcrowding isn’t a local phenomenon.
Animal shelters nationwide are experiencing a 10% increase in the number of animals that are being turned in by their owners, Parrish said. An online search Friday revealed several news articles about shelter overcrowding in Florida, New York, Indiana, Michigan and Texas.
‘We’re out of control’
The number of animals turned in to the shelter has grown to the point that shelter staff may have to devise a way to slow the number of intakes, Parrish warned.
“We can’t sustain this,” she said. “We’re out of control.”
From Jan. 1 to Wednesday, there were 594 animals surrendered by their owners to the local SPCA, according to Parrish. Another 957 cats and 277 dogs were turned in to the shelter in the same period after being trapped by residents or trapped or seized by Pasquotank County Animal Control.
In the last month, from Nov. 1 to Wednesday, there were 51 cats surrendered to the shelter, according to Parrish. During the same period, the number of cats turned in after being trapped was also 51. The shelter also took in 27 dogs.
One of those dogs was a young female that was found tied to a tree; the animal was turned in to the shelter as a stray by a passerby who found it. Another animal was a 13-year-old dog that had been surrendered with a skin allergy, hair loss and indications of other poor health.
Shelter officials are hopeful that with work from staff and volunteers, the female dog can be treated and made adoptable, Parrish said. However, the older dog may have to be euthanized.
Reasons for surrendering
According to Parrish, the reasons owners give for why they are surrendering their animal run the gamut. But not many of those reasons are considered urgent, she said.
One she hears a lot is that the owner already has too many cats or dogs. To Parrish, that’s not a good enough reason to take an animal to the shelter.
“That’s not our problem,” she said.
Residents may think they’re doing right by the animal by surrendering it to the shelter, assuming it will get adopted. But that’s not always the case for some animals, Parrish cautioned.
“I think their intentions are good, but we can’t guarantee” an animal will get adopted, she said.
Other owners surrender their pets when the animals either become sick or the owner decides they’ve become too costly to keep. But that’s not doing the animal any favor either.
Pet owners should be taking their sick animals to a veterinarian, not the shelter, Parris said. If the animal left at the shelter is very sick, they likely will have to be euthanized, she said.
Parrish realizes the shelter is an open-admissions facility, which means they have to accept all animals, regardless of temperament or health issues. But she believes many of the animals being surrendered to the shelter shouldn’t be.
“These animals are the responsibility of their owners,” Parrish said.
Too many trapped cats
Parrish is not sure what’s causing the increase in owner surrenders. One theory is that people who got an animal during the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to work or school and now can’t take care of it, so they’re taking it to the shelter. Other reasons could be family situations have changed and people are transitioning in or out of the area, she said.
Another factor lending to shelter overcrowding is the number of stray cats being trapped and brought to the shelter. Residents are either trapping cats themselves or calling Pasquotank County Animal Control to come and do it and take the animal to the shelter. Parrish said something as simple as reducing the number of animals being trapped and turned in would benefit the shelter.
“If people would stop calling animal control and stop trapping cats” that would help considerably, she said.
Parrish urges the community to at least slow the number of calls to animal control to allow the shelter time to treat and get its current animals adopted.
“If the public just gave us a break,” she said. “We’re just asking them to be reasonable.”
She also questioned the cost to the county for animal control services.
According to John Shannon, assistant Pasquotank County manager, the county budgeted $270,000 for animal control this year. Of that amount, $140,000 went to the SPCA. The city of Elizabeth City contributes $135,000, or half of the total amount allotted for animal control.
Last year, the county spent $268,000 on animal control services, including $130,000 for the SPCA. The city’s split was $134,000.
Camden County, which also is served by the SPCA, contributes to Pasquotank’s overall annual operational budget to cover its animal control services, Shannon said.
On Thursday, the back rooms of the shelter, even those originally designated as office space, were filled with cats in cages. For example, in the bookkeeper’s office were several cages housing a total of nine cats.
Parrish has said previously that state guidelines limit the shelter’s official capacity to 53 dogs and 108 cats. Sticking to that number is difficult, given the number of animals the shelter receives.
How public can help
There are ways the public could help open space at the shelter, Parrish said. Those include volunteering to foster animals.
For instance, when new kittens are admitted to the shelter, they must undergo 10 days worth of medical treatment for upper respiratory issues. A resident’s second bathroom or utility room is all the space kittens need while they undergo this treatment, Parrish said. The shelter will provide volunteers the antibiotics, litter box and a scoop to foster and tend to kittens for the 10-day duration.
Parrish also encourages residents to volunteer at the shelter. Volunteers are needed to help clean and maintain the kennels and cat cages; to feed the animals; to spend time with them to help socialize them; and to teach some dogs to walk on a leash. Volunteers also transport animals to veterinary appointments and to spay/neuter clinics.
12 shelter cats
One local resident who fosters shelter animals is Skylor Edmonds. She said she is taking care of about 12 shelter cats at her Elizabeth City home. She takes care of the cats and helps the shelter adopt them out by posting information about them on her social media pages.
Edmonds said she got involved with the SPCA after she surrendered two of her pets to the shelter. She said she wishes she had done more to try to keep the animals, both of which were adopted successfully, she said. Following that experience, she said she’s become dedicated to her role as a “foster” for the SPCA.
“I work as hard as I do because the SPCA had to pick up where I gave up,” she said.
Edmonds also volunteers at the shelter, where she has learned there are many ways the SPCA can assist pet owners before they decide to surrender their animals.
“If you love your animal and want to take care of it we can help with that,” she said.
Edmonds said at least seven of the cats she has fostered have been adopted.
The shelter has taken measures to cope with the overcrowding by restructuring the staff, setting appointment hours for residents to surrender their animals and increasing its spay/neuter clinics, Parrish said.
The shelter is located off Enterprise Drive off Pitts Chapel Road. Appointment hours to surrender an animal are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For more information about the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, visit online at spcaofnenc.org.