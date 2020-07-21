After being advised to expect sales tax decreases in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials recently learned the opposite in fact happened.
Both Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City saw increases in sales tax revenue in April, a likely result of residents spending their federal coronavirus stimulus checks.
Local officials cautioned, however, that the trend might not continue in the coming months.
Pasquotank saw April sales tax revenue jump 12.8 percent, or by $97,192. The county took in $856,122 in April compared to $758,930 it collected in April 2019.
The city’s increase was a more modest 1%, jumping to $301,639 from $298,370 the year before.
City Manager Rich Olson said he was warned to expect a 15 to 20-percent sales tax revenue drop in April because large parts of the economy were shut down due to COVID-19.
“It was a surprise because we were told by both the (N.C.) League on Municipalities and the state Department of Revenue that we would most likely experience a fairly substantial decrease,” Olson said.
Some of the increased local spending in April can be attributed to the $1,200 stimulus checks most Americans received as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, CARES Act.
Those sent to the unemployment lines because of the pandemic also received an extra $600 a week CARES Act federal benefit on top of unemployment benefits received from the state.
“I’m sure the stimulus money in April was part of that (increase),” said County Manager Sparty Hammett, referring to the county’s 12% boost. “Fingers crossed, we hope May and June will be similar to last year.”
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said Monday he had not yet seen the sales tax numbers for the county but expected to this week.
“Even though we don’t have a lot of businesses here, it’s still an important figure because it has an impact on our budget,” he said.
Bowman expressed optimism the pandemic’s effect on Camden’s sales tax revenue would be less than anticipated.
“I don’t think the impact will be as much as we thought it was going to be,” he said. “But we’ll have to see those numbers.”
The Elizabeth City area fared better than the state as a whole as April sales tax revenue in North Carolina dipped 13.3 percent. The state collected $274,448,769 in sales tax revenue, which was down from the $316,539,317 collected in April 2019.
But forecasting future sales tax revenue will be difficult as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the increase.
“One thing that we need to be very cognizant of is we are not through this COVID-19 yet,” Olson said. “We still have to closely monitor our budget, especially since we are not making transfers from the electrical fund to the general fund until at least the end of January. We still have to be very vigilant. It will be interesting to see how our sales tax distribution finishes out this fiscal year.’’