More than 300 fifth-graders from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spent part of a sunny Wednesday outdoors at Northeastern High School learning about career opportunities ranging from firefighting to agriculture and marketing.

The Career and Technical Education field day at the NEHS athletic complex offered fifth-graders from all ECPPS elementary schools a glimpse into CTE programs such as Adobe, business and marketing, agriculture, construction, foods and nutrition, human and family services, firefighting, transportation, and STEM.