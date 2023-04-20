Danielle Moore, 11, of Sheep-Harney Elementary School, feeds Lilly, a horse that belongs to the Northeastern High School agriculture program. Assisting Moore is NHS sophomore and agriculture student Haley McDonald (left).
Uniyah Mitchell (left) of Central Elementary School, throws a flying tube she and classmates made using construction paper during the aviation portion of a career technical education day for area fifth-graders at Northeastern High School, Wednesday. Watching Uniyah is Brenda Coggsdale, 10.
More than 300 fifth-graders from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spent part of a sunny Wednesday outdoors at Northeastern High School learning about career opportunities ranging from firefighting to agriculture and marketing.
The Career and Technical Education field day at the NEHS athletic complex offered fifth-graders from all ECPPS elementary schools a glimpse into CTE programs such as Adobe, business and marketing, agriculture, construction, foods and nutrition, human and family services, firefighting, transportation, and STEM.
P.W. Moore Elementary School student Tymere Kee was fascinated by the goat, pony and other animals at the agriculture tent. He said he especially enjoyed learning about the texture of the goat’s hair.
His own career interests right now lean toward social media influencer and police officer.
But he said he knows a classmate who plans to become a veterinarian.
Brian Paxton, a student at Pasquotank County High School and officer in the FFA chapter at PCHS, said he enjoys sharing his enthusiasm for agriculture classes and FFA with elementary school students.
“We let them come over here, and if they want to plant a seed they get to choose from our wide variety of seeds and learn how to plant a seed,” Paxton said.
The fifth-graders ask a lot of questions and enjoy the activities, he said.
Paxton said he particularly enjoys working with the animals. He plans to become a veterinarian or possibly a medical doctor.
Also helping out in the agriculture area was Northeastern High School student and NEHS FFA member Kristina Clarke. Her experience with soils in a horticulture class at Northeastern helped her decide she would like to work in conservation.
“I like to see the kids get interested in FFA,” Clarke said. “I feel like I’m recruiting them to ag.”
She noted that the animals are a hit with the elementary students.
“They love the animals,” Clarke said. “That really gets their attention.”
Mary Luton, ECPPS career development coordinator, said the fifth-graders enjoy learning about different careers.
And Courtney Simpson, ECPPS career development facilitator, said the high school students who help also get a lot out of the field day.
“They get to share about their pathway,” Simpson said.
Central Elementary student Tyreona Heckspall said she’s leaning toward becoming a hairdresser.
But she found some activities Wednesday that sparked her interest. She said she enjoyed the smoothie from the food and nutrition station and also liked making a business card at the marketing station.
Another Central student, Briyah Taylor, has her eye on a career as a professional cheerleader, but she also found some of the marketing activities intriguing. She said she enjoyed making a business card and doing some other design work at the marketing station.
Talisha Battle, also a Central student, said she loves sports and would like to be a professional soccer player. She made a button at the marketing tent and said that was one of her favorite activities from the morning.
The event, now in its second year, is contributing to a boost in enrollment in CTE courses, according to ECPPS CTE Director Shelia Overton.
“It definitely helps students learn about the pathways and it gives the fifth-grade students a better idea as far as career awareness,” Overton said.
The focus in elementary school is on career awareness, career exploration in middle school and career development at the high school level, she said.
The career awareness event is a fun day for students, Overton said.