On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 121, which orders North Carolina residents to remain in their homes except when performing essential work and essential activities, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety purposes.
The purpose of Cooper's "stay-at-home" order is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed by keeping persons from being exposed to the virus and preventing those who have the virus from spreading it.
Below are frequently asked questions and answers about stay-at-home orders. Cooper's order permits the following businesses to remain open:
• Restaurants that provide take-out, drive-thru, or delivery
• Grocery stores
• ABC stores and beer and wine stores
• Doctors and other healthcare providers
• Pharmacies
• Hardware stores
• Post offices
• Office supply stores
• Gas stations and convenience stores
• Veterinarians and pet supply stores
• Hotels, airlines, buses, taxis, and rideshare services
• Places of worship
• Child care providers that are following required N.C. Department of Health and Human Services procedures.
What does “stay at home” mean?
It means people should stay at their residence and limit social interactions and travel for essential activities or essential business purposes.
When does the order take effect? When does it end?
The order takes effect on Monday at 5 p.m. and is valid for 30 days through April 29. It can be revised or extended.
Is the order mandatory or is it just guidance?
The order is mandatory. All persons and other entities are required to comply if they do not fall within the exemptions specified in the order.
How will the order be enforced?
Gov. Cooper is seeking voluntary cooperation from all state residents and businesses. If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, state and local law enforcement officers have the authority to enforce the order.
Local counties and cities have issued their own shelter in place orders. How do the state and local orders correlate with one another?
People in North Carolina must abide by the statewide order. To the extent that a local order contains more restrictive requirements, the more restrictive local order must be followed.
Can I leave my home to visit friends or family members?
Individuals may leave their homes to care for a family member or friend, or to help their family member or friend get essential goods or receive necessary health care. Individuals should not visit with friends or family members if there is no urgent need.
What if I require medical attention?
Individuals may leave their homes to receive necessary medical care. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your doctor.
Can I leave my home to exercise?
People are encouraged to maintain healthy lifestyles, including outdoor recreational activity, such as walking pets and jogging. While exercising, individuals should maintain social distancing and continue to take protective measures to maintain their personal health and well being.
Does the order prohibit outside group exercise?
As long as the group abides by the mass gatherings provision (no more than 10 people) and maintains adequate social distancing, these activities are not prohibited, but are strongly discouraged.
What if my home is not a safe environment?
Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are permitted and urged to leave their home and stay at a safe alternate location,which can include a hotel or shelter.
Can I take my kids to the park?
Unless your local jurisdiction has closed parks, people may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas while following social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Public playgrounds and their equipment are closed for use statewide.
What businesses may remain open?
Essential businesses defined in the order may remain open. Other non-essential businesses must remain closed unless permitted by the Secretary of Revenue. Establishments required to close under previous executive orders must remain closed.
Does my business need any documentation to continue operating?
Businesses and not-for-profit organizations that are deemed essential under the order do not need any documentation from the state to continue operations. Employees are not required to have specific documentation to report to work.
What if my business is not listed as essential and I cannot conduct business operations and maintain social distancing between employees?
If your business is not included in the list of essential businesses and operations and you believe it is essential, you can submit an application to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. NCDOR will review applications to determine whether the business is necessary to remain open.
What if my business does not fall within an exception and must close?
Businesses that are required to cease all activities are still allowed to continue minimum basic operations, including activities necessary to maintain the value of the business’s inventory; preserve the condition of its physical plant and equipment; ensure security; process payroll and employee benefits, or related functions; and activities to support employees who are working remotely.
Does this order prohibit operations of child care centers and other child care providers?
No. Although child care providers are urged to remain open for first responders and essential employees, they are also open to the general public. All open child care providers must follow NCDHHS emergency child care operations and financing guidance.
Can I still attend religious services?
The order allows individuals to attend their places of worship if they follow the mass gathering ban and do not have more than 10 people assembled. Social distancing should be practiced. Places of worship are encouraged to stream their services online to accommodate people complying with the order.
Are weddings allowed?
Weddings are subject to the mass gathering ban and may not have more than 10people. Participants should practice social distancing.
Are funerals allowed?
Funerals are time-sensitive events and may not have more than 50 people. Participants should practice social distancing.
Are car dealerships open during the emergency?
Car dealerships, and other places that sell automobiles, are essential businesses that may provide relief for those who have transportation issues during the emergency and are permitted to remain open.
Can I still mail items and get deliveries?
Yes. The postal service and private mail and delivery services are essential businesses and will remain open.
Can I still go to my substance abuse treatment groups (e.g. Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous) or other group counseling sessions?
Group counseling sessions are subject to the mass gathering ban and may not have more than 10 people. Participants attending in person should practice social distancing. Group counseling services are urged to conduct meetings remotely.
Can I visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility?
You may visit a hospital or other health care facility only to obtain health care services and supplies. Do not visit a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, residential care facility or any other long-term care facility unless it is an end-of-life visit.
Can I carry out a court-ordered visit with my kids?
Yes. To the extent possible, maintain social distancing with individuals other than your child and limit meetings to places and activities permitted under the order.
What if I still have to go to work?
Businesses have been encouraged to implement remote working policies for their employees. If you have been designated essential by your employer, you should continue to go to work and practice social distancing to the extent possible.
Where can I report a business that is operating in violation of the order?
If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, state and local law enforcement officers have the authority to enforce the order.
Are gun stores allowed to operate?
Gun stores implementing social distancing requirements for employees and customers as defined in the order may remain open.
Are golf courses allowed to stay open?
Golf courses implementing social distancing requirements for employees and customers as defined in the order may remain open.