TODAY
Third Thursday Jazz
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Elizabeth City State University Black History Month celebration, “Dusk till Dawn: The Journey of Black Music in America,” produced by Dr. Walter R. Swan, at 5:30 p.m. Contact: 338-6455.
NCWorks hosts workshops
NCWorks Career Center will host a communication skills workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to noon. A resume writing workshop will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
Albemarle School, Elizabeth City, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
Beach parking permits
Currituck County is now issuing beach parking permits for the summer season to residents, non-resident property owners and visitors. Applications may be obtained at the Moyock Welcome Center, Corolla Visitors Center, or online at parkingonthebeach.com. Permits can be picked up at the Moyock or Corolla locations. Contact: 435-2947 or visit the county website at co.currituck.nc.us/beach-parking.
Scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank/Camden County high school graduate planning to study agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related fields at a college or university. Obtain applications from high school senior class counselors, school agriculture instructors, or the local Extension office. Return applications to the Extension office no later than April 27. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
FRIDAY
Founders Day Convocation
The 2020 Elizabeth City State University Founders Day Convocation will be held in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m. Former ECSU chancellor Mickey L. Burnim will be the keynote speaker.
SATURDAY
Kairos breakfast
Kairos PCI and Kairos Outside will host a free breakfast at the Villa Restaurant at 8 a.m. for anyone interested in joining the Kairos organization. Visit: kairospcinc.com.
Career readiness workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host a Career Readiness Certificate Prep workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Red Cross blood drive
Newland Providence Ruritan Club, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ECSU Foundation Gala
Elizabeth City State University will host the 13th annual ECSU Foundation Gala at the K.E. White Graduate Center starting with a reception at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and proceeds will benefit the ECSU Foundation’s general scholarship fund.
PAL fundraiser
iEmpower Inc. will host a yock sale fundraiser at the Police Athletic League, at 302 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Contact: Ashley Mitchell at 562-4337.
Breakfast fundraiser
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost for adults is $5, $3 for kids 10 and younger. Bring nonperishable food item for the Albemarle Food Bank.
Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild
The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild will meet at Church of the Redeemer in Camden from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Moyock Fire Department, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 333-7774 or 426-7167.
TUESDAY
Camden Republicans
The Camden County Republican Committee will meet at the Camden Center for Active Adults at 117 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 6 p.m. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, will be the speaker. Contact: Frank Yandle at 722-2645.
American Legion Post 84
American Legion Post 84 will meet in the dining room of the Virginia Dare Apartments, 106 McMorrine St., Elizabeth City, at 6:30 p.m. Contact: 338-1654 or 312-3995.
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.
Record producer to visit ECSU
The Community Connections, Performance & Lecture Series at Elizabeth City State University presents Stephen Craig Buckingham, Record Producer and musician at the Ridley Student Center at 7 p.m. Contact: 335-3279.
Federal resume writing workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host a Federal Resume Writing workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a 12-step program for emotional wellness, will meet at Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Currituck at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Denton at 232-2539.
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at the Currituck Senior Center at 5:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP will meet at the Hugh Cale Center at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood driver
Forest Park Church/Outreach Center, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a roast beef meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Resume writing made easy
NCWorks Career Center will host Resume Writing Made Easy Thursday, March 12 at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, March 12 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Federal resume workshop
The Elizabeth City NCWorks Career Center will host a Federal Resume Writing Workshop for veterans, transitioning military and anyone seeking federal employment at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. To register call, 331-4798.
Saturday, March 14
Empowering military women
The Chief Petty Officers Association will sponsor a Empowering Military Women event at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light Hors D’Oeuvres will be served. RSVP by calling 335-5594.
Tuesday, March 17
CPOA meal
The Chief Petty Officers Association will sell at St. Patrick’s Day corn beef and cabbage dinner at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate. Dine in or carry out. Contact: 335-5594.
Saturday, March 14
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will welcome Diane Faison, who will perform The Spirit of Harriet Tubman, as part of its annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford. Doors will open at 2 p.m. at the performance will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seating is limited. RSVP by March 14 either by calling 426-7567 or you can email: nbwh1730@embarqmail.com.
Rabies clinic
The SPCA of Northeastern NC will host a Rabies Clinic at 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the 1 year and 3 year rabies vaccine is $5 and the cost to microchip is $20. Contact: 338-5222.
Harriet Jacobs Tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer Harriet Jacob Tours Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost $2.50 per person. Contact: 482-2637.
Monday, March 16
Extension open house
NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center will host an Open House at 120 Community Way, Barco, Monday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can register at currituckopenhouse.eventbrite.com. Contact: 232-2262 or Cameron_Lowe@ncsu.edu.
Scholarship applications
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association is seeking nominations for a $750 scholarship available to state residents pursuing a college degree in business or a business-related field of study. Application packets available at community college financial aid offices. March 16 is the deadline for applications. Contact: 232-2261 or visit currituck.ces.ncsu.edu.
Tuesday, March 17
Employability skills workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host an Employability Skills workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 17 and from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, March 18
VFW Post 6060 meal
VFW Post 6060 will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Wednesday, March 25
VFW Post 6060 meal
VFW Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
hursday, March 19
Interviewing tips/techniques
NCWorks Career Center will host Interviewing Tips and Techniques at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
2020 Census
Derek Doranzio from the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Chowan Senior Center to inform you about the 2020 Census Thursday, March 19 at noon. He will show you the forms and tell you how to fill them out.
Sunday, March 15
Red Cross blood drives
Carpenter’s Shop Church, Hertford, Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Red Cross blood drives
Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Edenton, Tuesday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Red Cross blood drives
Gates County Community Center, Gates, Wednesday, March 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Red Cross blood drives
Perquimans County Recreation Center, Perquimans, Thursday, March 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
We Cannot Be Indifferent tours
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours for Women’s History Month Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost $2.50 per person. Contact: 482-2637.
Tuesday, March 24
Red Cross blood drives
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
Red Cross blood drives
Ridgecroft School, Hertford, Thursday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m .
Saturday, March 28
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Welcome to Medicare
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Welcome to Medicare session at the Moyock Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register through Eventbrite at welcometomedicareapril2020.eventbrite.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Sheila Gregory at 232-2261 or sheila_gregory @ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Friday, March 27
Free over the counter medicine
NC MedAssist, Chowan Hospital Foundation and Vidant Health will sponsor a free over the counter medicine giveaway at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ID required. Must be 18 or older. For more information visit: www.medassist.org.
Tuesday, March 31
Networking that sticks
NCWorks Career Center will host Networking That Sticks at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 31 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile crime prevention
The Camden County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is now accepting applications for grant funding. The deadline is Feb. 27 at noon. A mandatory grant writing workshop for new applicants will be held at Martin Community College in Williamston, Tuesday. Register by emailing denise.bond@ncdps.gov. Contact: TreNeice H. Townes at 312-6484.
Tuesday, March 24
Open House
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Unit B, Camden, Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP at members.currituckchamber.org/events/details/open-house-at-chesapeake-regional-healthcare-in-camden-6397.
Master Gardener scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 Scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank or Camden County high school graduate entering into agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related field of study at an institute of higher learning. Applications may be obtained from the high school counselors, school agriculture instructors, the Pasquotank Extension Center or by going to the following link and downloading the pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/2017/02/pasquotank-master-gardener-scholarships/. Applications must be received by the Pasquotank Extension Center by no later than April 27 at 5 p.m. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Crime prevention funds
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking applications for $162,280 in funding for nonprofits that serve delinquent and at-risk youth. Agencies can visit bit.ly/2RC22Js. Applications are due by March 16. Mail program applications to: Tonja Simpson Jacobs at 1217 Moseley St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Contact: 335-1633.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Saturday, March 28
Church craft/vendor show
Berea Baptist Church will host a Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go towards the church’s Youth Mission Trip to Philadelphia and Camp Cale.
Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck Center and Currituck Public Works team will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day to help assist in this year’s spring cleaning at the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant, 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email or call Adam Formella at Adam_Formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2262.
Thursday, March 26
Elementary geography/spelling bee
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host an Elementary Geography & Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Albemarle in the Gaither Auditorium Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for the Geography Bee and 7 p.m. for the Spelling Bee. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of their individual competition.
Thursday, April 1
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Thursday, April 23
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 18
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.