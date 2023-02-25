TODAY
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will conclude at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard at 9 a.m. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Contact: 333-7774 or email marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
Pre-Marathon cleanup
Green Saves Green, the local environmental group, will coordinate a Downtown Litter Cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ahead of next week’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon. Volunteers are asked to meet at Waterfront Park. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. For more information, email info@greensavesgreen.org.
Black history program
Dr. Melissa Stuckey, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker for a Black history program at the Rosenwald Community Center in South Mills at 1 p.m. Stuckey will discuss Rosenwald Schools and the Rosenwald project at ECSU.
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club will continue to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Science of Beer
Port Discover will hold a “Science of Beer’ fundraiser at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street at 5 p.m. The event will include a brewery tour, games, prizes and food. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/port-discover-science-of-beer-fundraiser-tickets.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at 1 p.m. in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church. Jane Snyder, executive director of the Albemarle Family YMCA, will be the speaker.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at JP Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Black history program
The class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a Black History Month presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Folwell to speak to PAC
State Treasurer Dale Folwell will speak to the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee via Zoom at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University artist-in-residence Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit will host a Black History Month edition of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series event at the Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. The free event, “Beats, Rhymes and VOICE: A Hip-Hop Experience,” will also include a rap battle judged by Douthit, Jamla Records artists and industry producers. Registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-black-history-tickets-529360771317.
Wednesday
Fleet Reserve Assn.
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. For Ladies Auxiliary meeting, check with unit president.
THURSDAY
Guardians Big Band
The U.S. Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will help kick off U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend with a free concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Reserve a seat by visiting http://bit.ly/3ZYebJ3.
Health, Fitness Expo
A Health and Fitness Expo will be held in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon at the K.E. White Center.
FRIDAY
Mammography van
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the first visit to Elizabeth City by Sentara Healthcare’s new mammography van. The van will be on site at the Coast Guard Marathon Health Expo site at the K.E. White Center at 11 a.m. Sentara is taking appointments for mammograms while the van is here but walk-ins are also accepted.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk for March will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Various artists and their artworks will be featured.
Coast Guard Marathon
The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will be held in Elizabeth City Friday and Saturday, March 4. The marathon’s 5K race will be held Friday starting at 4 p.m. The half marathon and full marathon will be held March 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. Both races also start and finish downtown.
UPCOMING
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
Virginia Symphony at ECSU
Elizabeth City State University will host a performance by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra as part of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Registration for the free event is required and tickets must be presented at the door. Register at https://bit.ly/3JCO2d6.
League wine tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host an International Women’s Day Wine Tasting fundraiser at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature wines produced by women-owned and operated vineyards, speakers and door prizes. Cost is $50. Get tickets at www.lwvnenc.org/events or by calling 480-227-6075.
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In order to attend via Zoom, visit the Toastmasters’ webpage and press “contact us.”
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will hold a general membership meeting by Zoom Wednesday, March 8, at 7:15 p.m. For access, call 267-6868.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank vacancy
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will accept applications for the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at 717 Small Drive, Elizabeth City. Contact: 757-274-5659.
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program presented by Mrs. Devin Wilder, Saturday, March 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.