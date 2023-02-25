hip hop lecture with 9th Wonder

Elizabeth City State University artist-in-residence Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit will host a Black History Month edition of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series event at the Fine Arts Center Tuesday at 7 p.m. The free event, “Beats, Rhymes and VOICE: A Hip-Hop Experience,” will also include a rap battle judged by Douthit, Jamla Records artists and industry producers.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

TODAY

Pruning grape vines