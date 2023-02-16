Frederick Douglass Speaks

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program today at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ life. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.

