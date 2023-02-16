TODAY
Living History
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ life. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.
Biz After Hours
Advet Brewing Company will host a Business After Hours featuring Ashley Basnight, CEO of Handmade Haven, at 407 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, at 5 p.m.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a bilingual storytime program for kids ages 1-5 with an adult at 3 p.m. The program features songs and games in English and Spanish.
FRIDAY
‘History of Maroons’
J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle at 6 p.m.
Naturalization event
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina will host a naturalization ceremony for approximately 20 people seeking to become citizens at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse at 117 E. King St., Edenton, at 11 a.m.
WHRO in Edenton
“Another View,” a weekly call-in radio talk show on Hampton Roads’ public radio station WHRO, will host a live show that will focus on the ongoing controversy over the town of Edenton’s Confederate monument. The show’s staff, including host Barbara Hamm Lee, will set up The Venue on Water Street at noon.
SATURDAY
Plant a Valentine
Green Saves Green’s third annual Plant a Valentine Tree event at Museum of the Albemarle at 10:30 a.m. and continue until noon. Three hundred tree seedlings — 100 red maples, 100 live oaks, 100 willow oaks — will be given away first come, first serve on the museum portico. An educational workshop will be held in the museum’s back classroom at 10:30 a.m. Reserve a tree at https://www.greensavesgreen.org/events. Local tree experts NC Forest Service Ranger Jared Tardiff and Adam White of the Urban Forestry Commission will be on hand to answer questions.
Tax filing help
The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will continue at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard today and again Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Attendees also should dress appropriately for the weather. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or email her at marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
Rosenwald school doc
Documentary filmmakers Tom Lassiter and Jerry Snyder will host a film screening and talk about their film, “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina” at 1 p.m. in Room 206 of the Ridley Student Center at ECSU.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Sit-in marker talk
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City in a talk entitled, “Behind Downtown Elizabeth City’s Newest Historical Marker: The February 1960 Sit-Ins at W.T. Grant,” at the Pasquotank County Library, at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Author meet, greet
The Fiends of Perquimans County Library will host a meet and greet event for Deborah Dunn, author of “The Coffins” at 2 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on dental health for children ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for children ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank County Library will hold the following classes: Google Drive and Docs, Tuesday; mouse and keyboarding, Wednesday; resume tips andn Thursday, Feb. 23. All classes are at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” program for persons soon turning 65 at Extension center in Barco, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for the event at https://medicareseminar.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
UPCOMING
Emerald Rose Couture
Emerald Rose Couture will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Suite A, Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Black History program
Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation at the Perquimans County Library Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.