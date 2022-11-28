TODAY
Conservation group
The Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter will meet at the Sandwich Market in Elizabeth City at 6 p.m. Laura Frazier, a refuge community organizer, will speak on the topic, “Connecting With Wildlife in Our Backyards.”
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will a blood drive at Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road and N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Camden tree lighting
Camden County will host its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on the county courthouse green at 5:30 p.m.
Edenton Sip & Shop
Destination Downtown Edenton will host its Sip and Shop event on South Broad Street at 5 p.m. Businesses will offer extended hours for holiday shoppers to 8 p.m.
Lighthouse climb
To mark the 147th anniversary of its first illumination on Dec. 1, 1875, Outer Banks Conservationists will host a free climb of the 220-step, 162-foot Currituck Beach Lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Season passes to climb the lighthouse between mid-March and Dec. 1 will also be available for purchase.
FRIDAY
Gingerbread workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host its annual Gingerbread Workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will make a gingerbread house from candies, cookies, cereals and other goodies. Cost is $25 for members of Friends of the Museum, $30 for non-members. Register at 252-335-4054.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will a blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 605 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SPCA cookies
The Northeastern North Carolina SPCA will hold its Bow Wow & Meow Holiday Cookie Sale in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cookies are $5 a dozen and buyers can mix and match dozens of homemade cookies made by more than 40 volunteer bakers. All proceeds benefit the SPCA Animal Shelter.
HHI Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination at 6 p.m. The event will include the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights.
Tree lighting, parade
Currituck County’s annual holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and 29th annual Holiday Parade will be held at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Community Park in Barco. Children’s games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m. The parade, sponsored by the Currituck County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89, begins at 7 p.m.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River along the downtown waterfront at 7 p.m. The boats will dock at Mariners’ Wharf after the boat parade for public judging. Awards will be presented to the top decorated boats. The parade will follow the monthly downtown First Friday ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa event at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Eureka Lodge
Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton’s second annual Kick-Off to Christmas event will be held at Colonial Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event will feature kids activities, food and winter express-themed trolley ride and boat flotilla.
Hertford Christmas Parade
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and will proceed downtown.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street in South Mills, starting at 11 a.m.
EC Christmas Parade
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Museum open house
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme for the event will be a “Back to 1970s Christmas.”
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop Saturday and again on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Sunday, Dec. 4, at Camden United Methodist Church at 197 N.C. 343S Camden from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
MONDAY
‘Cinderella’ auditions
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will hold auditions for upcoming performances of “Cinderella” in the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions are open to COA students, employees, and members of the public. All audition information is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac. All participants should complete a required audition form either prior to or at their audition. The form is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or http://bit.ly/3Oc6Wbb.
ONGOING
Candlelight tours
Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin today and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.
UPCOMING
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Reindeer Games
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Reindeer Games Bowling Tournament at Albemarle Bowling Lanes Wednesday, Dec. 7 and 14, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Corolla Fire and Rescue, Pine Island Station, at 470 Ocean Trail, Corolla, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at The Pines at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Currituck County Governmental Complex at 2801 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MACU Vendors Fair
Mid-Atlantic Christian University is seeking vendors for its Vendor Fair scheduled for Dec. 10-11 at the Albert C. Blanton Student Life Center. Sign up at: macuniversity.formstack.com/forms/macu_vendor_fair.
COA Cocoa Crawl
College of The Albemarle and Green Saves Green will be participating in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City, Dec. 10. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl. From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to attendees.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sinnett Trio at AoA
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater.
Breakfast With Santa
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.