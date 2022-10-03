TODAY
Supreme Court
The N.C. Supreme Court will hold its second session of court at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton. Two cases are scheduled. Tickets are required for admission. Contact: 252-482-2637 or watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WE3uNvRVjVg/.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on spiders for kids ages 3-5 with adult and a similar program on Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Barber to visit EC
The Rev. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, will visit Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. as part of a mass mobilization effort to increase turnout at the polls this November at poor and low-income people.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. LeVern Davis Parker, author of "Our Family, Its History Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County," will discuss the history of the Creef-Davis family and their boats. The program will be both in-person and broadcast via Zoom at the museum's website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com/.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Christmas tree craft program on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1:30 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck Governmental Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a mouse and keyboarding class on Wednesday and an Excel 1 class on Thursday. Both are at 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Biz Olympics
The Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle and Elizabeth City Parks & Recreation will host its first-ever Business Olympics starting at 8 a.m. with a nine-hole golf tournament. Other events will include pickleball and cornhole. Two players from each team will participate in the golf and pickleball event, four in the cornhole event. Cost is $650 for all three sports and a team of up to eight players. Contact: Elizabeth Mitchell at Contact Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director, at ejmitchell@bgc-albemarle.org or call 252-335-5276.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a cooking demonstration and tasting at 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk, a monthly showcase of local artists, artisans and musicians, will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown businesses and venues host the artists, artisans and musicians.
Shrimp by Bay
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its 21st annual Shrimp by the Bay fundraiser on the green of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, dancing, seafood, a silent auction, and games. Attendees can listen to the music for free. Tickets to enjoy the event’s food and beverages are $50. For tickets, contact: (252) 482-3400.
SATURDAY
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.
Drive-thru flu clinic
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a drive-thru, free flu clinic starting at 8 a.m. No appointment needed; flu vaccine will be distributed first come, first serve. Masks are required.
Saturday Science
Port Discover, Elizabeth City’s hands-on science center, will host the Second Saturday Science program from 11 a.m. to noon.
End All Violence
An event, End All Violence, will be held in the Northeastern High School athletic stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence or domestic violence or who is a survivor of domestic violence is encouraged to attend and wear orange. Contact: Venessa Spellman at 548-2040.
Rhythm & Brews
Arts of the Albemarle will host its eighth annual River City Rhythm & Brews tasting party on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will same more than 20 craft brews and cider. The band 5Starr will perform and Old Colony Smokehouse’s food truck will be on site. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and available at AoA. Contact: 338-6455.
EC Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City Kids’ Flix will screen a film at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Star 45 Regatta
The Star 45 Championship Regatta for 45-inch radio-controlled yachts will be held on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9.
MONDAY
'Rock of the Eye'
Museum of the Albemarle will open the exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," celebrating the region's boatbuilding traditions and its diverse maritime heritage, at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden Middle School from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Alzheimer's support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs, St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. A portion of the film, “The Journey of Dementia” with Teepa Snow, will be shown. Contact: 333-7774 or 404-7090.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Facebook on Monday, Word 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 11, email on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Excel 2 on Thursday, Oct. 13, and PowerPoint on Friday, Oct. 14. All classes are at 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on bats for kids ages 3-5 with an adult on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and a similar program for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lemon pepper chicken meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Hocus Pocus” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.
COA Fall Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its Fall Festival on the COA-Elizabeth City campus on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a trunk or treat, bounce houses, and games.
EC sit-in marker
A dedication ceremony for the marker commemorating the Feb. 11, 1960 student sit-ins at the W.T. Grant store will be held at 301-303 East Main Street, near where the store was located, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program Thursday, Oct. 13, focused on the different types of wood used in boatbuilding and a hands-on activity. Program is at 10 a.m. and for kids 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
ECHNA Ghost Walk
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will host its 23rd annual Ghost Walk Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees visit historic homes in Elizabeth City and hear stories of famous personages from the early 20th century told by “ghosts” portrayed by local actors. “Murder and Mayhem” is the theme of this year’s Ghost Walk. Tickets are $15.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an IKEA shopping trip Friday, Oct. 14. Departure time is 9:45 a.m. A $5 donation requested. Limited spots available.
ECSU Homecoming
Elizabeth City State University will host its Homecoming football game at Roebuck Stadium at 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Vikings will play the Lions of Lincoln University.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VRS to host Job Fest
Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Dismal Day in Camden
The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dismal Days will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series at the K.E. White Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.