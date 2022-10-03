boatbuilding 1

Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday at noon. LeVern Davis Parker, author of "Our Family, Its History Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County," will discuss the history of the Creef-Davis family and their boats. The program will be both in-person and broadcast via Zoom at the museum's website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com/

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

TODAY

Supreme Court