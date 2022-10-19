Carolina Moon

Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.

 Photo courtesy Carolina Moon

TODAY

COA Study Abroad