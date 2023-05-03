TODAY
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Encore Theatre Company will hold performances of the play, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” at the Maguire Theater at 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and again at 7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13. Tickets are $20. Get tickets at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/arts-of-the-albemarle/.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk for May will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Artists and musicians will be featured at downtown businesses and venues.
‘High School Musical’
‘High School Musical’ Perquimans County High School will present the musical “High School Musical” at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Comic Book Day
Comic Book Day will be held at the Camden Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free comic book workshop featuring Jonathan O’Briant will be held at 11 a.m.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House reopens for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
ECSU commencement
Elizabeth City State University will host its 176th commencement in the R.L. Vaughan Center starting at 9 a.m. Gwendolyn E. Boyd, an engineer, African Methodist Episcopal Church minister and former president of Alabama State University, will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony celebrating ECSU’s estimated 243 graduates.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the second performance of its free spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, at 4 p.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Holy Trinity Episcopal will commemorate the first Episcopal service held in Hertford 175 years ago with a special service at 207 South Church St., Hertford, at 9:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party will hold a general membership meeting in Courtroom A Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Happy Mother’s Day program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find link at group’s webpage and press “contact us.”
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 252-267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver & onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford.
‘Annie Jr.’ at Holmes
J.A. Holmes High School will present the musical, “Annie Jr.,” Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13, at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets at the door are $8.
Museum exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open its newest exhibit highlighting the military life of Perquimans County resident Dorothy Bellamy. Bellamy served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1974 until her retirement in 1988. The exhibit will run until Jan. 10, 2024.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Niche Ag Field Day
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day will be held at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecue chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a apple pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.