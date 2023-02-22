TODAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on dental health for children ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank County Library will hold a mouse and keyboarding class today and resume tips class on Thursday. Both are at 4 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” program for persons soon turning 65 at Extension center in Barco, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for the event at https://medicareseminar.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at B&M Contractors, Inc., 790 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Emerald Rose Couture
Emerald Rose Couture will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Suite A, Elizabeth City, at 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m.
Knapp lecture
Sharon Meade of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education will be the presenter for a free talk on the legacy of J.P. Knapp in Currituck County at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco at 2 p.m. The program will show how a duck hunting trip changed the course of education in Currituck. Contact: 252-453-8345.
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will continue at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Attendees also should dress appropriately for the weather. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or email her at marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
Black History program
Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m. On Monday, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Black history program
Dr. Melissa Stuckey, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker for a Black history program at the Rosenwald Community Center in South Mills at 1 p.m. Stuckey will discuss Rosenwald Schools and the Rosenwald project at ECSU.
SATURDAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program to low- to moderate income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at JP Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Folwell to speak to PAC
State Treasurer Dale Folwell will be the featured speaker at the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Guardians Big Band
The U.S. Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will help kick off U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend with a free concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Reserve a seat by visiting http://bit.ly/3ZYebJ3.
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.