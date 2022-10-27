TODAY
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair today, Saturday and Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, at 7 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center today at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election continues at the K.E. White Center in Pasquotank County and at county boards of election in the rest of the area. Check county board of elections websites for hours.
SATURDAY
Downt’n trick-or-treating
As many as 40 downtown businesses in Elizabeth City are expected to participate in the second annual Halloween trick-or-treating event in the downtown area from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can dress up in their Halloween costume and visit the businesses which will be giving away candy.
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
Belvidere Day
The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held at the Belvidere Community Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PAL BBQ fundraiser
Plates for the Perquimans Arts League’s barbecue fundraiser can be picked up at Missing Mill Park in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at 133 N. Church St., Hertford. This is an advance-tickets-only event.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Main St. Halloween
The city of Elizabeth City will close Main Street between Dyer and Pritchard streets to through traffic for the 16th annual Halloween trick-or-treating event on Main Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Angel Tree assistance
Applications for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program are due Monday. The program is only for children ages 12 and younger. Applications must be submitted online at saangletree.org. Contact: 252-338-4129.
EC Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Paul Vincent of Museum of the Albemarle will discuss boat building on the Pasquotank River.
TUESDAY
Grief workshop
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext. 200.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program, “Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks,” in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Author Hannah Bunn West will be the speaker. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
THURSDAY
Decoys and Carvers
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers.” The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit. A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members.
UPCOMING
Holly Days festival
The Camden Women’s Club’s Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 with an expired canned goods; $2 for students ages 6-18; and free for children younger than 5.
Church fundraiser
First Christian Church at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. For advance tickets, visit the church office or call 338-6506.
First in Flight fest
The Elizabeth City Regional Airport will host its First in Flight Festival starting at 9 a.m. The event will host a visit by the Candy Bomber, free airplane rides, tours of the “Spirit of Freedom,” commemoration of the airport’s 50th anniversary, and a re-enactment of the Berlin Airlift’s Candy Drop.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Monday is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.