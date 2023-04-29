TODAY
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spectators who purchase a $30 ticket will receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Cropsey discussion
William E. Dunstan, an Elizabeth City native and author who lives in Chapel Hill, will discuss the 1901 murder of Nell Cropsey and the arrest of her suitor, Jim Wilcox, during a presentation at Museum of the Albemarle at 11 a.m. An exhibit, “Nell Cropsey Returns,” is on display in the museum lobby.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Pig on Perquimans
Camp Cale’s Pig on the Perquimans fundraiser will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a 3x3 Basketball Tournament at 9 a.m. to benefit Lynette Baker. The 5K Scholarship Run starts at 10 a.m. The event will also include local vendors and a silent auction.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
MONDAY
Juniper opens
Juniper will host its ribbon cutting and Business After Hours in Pailin’s Alley in Elizabeth City, at 5 p.m.
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Camden Library will meet in the meeting room at the Camden Public Library at 2 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will hold the program, “The Wonkey Donkey with Brittany” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult on Tuesday and a program on turtles for kids 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library storytime
The Camden Public Library will host Baby Storytime for kids up to age 2 at 10 a.m. Toddler Storytime will be for kids ages 2-4 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Big Kid Storytime for kids ages 4-6 will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank County Republican Party will hold a business and precincts meeting the fellowship hall at First Christian Church at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II will be the guest speaker.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Michael L. Marshall, author and researcher of southern decorative arts and local history, will discuss the works of the itinerant portrait artist Leopold Paul Unger. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually.
SKYWARN class
Perquimans County Emergency Services will host a National Weather Service SKYWARN Spotter Class at the Emergency Services Building at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, beginning at 10 a.m. Register at https://docs.google. comforms/d/e/1FAIpQLS ccAfLHMgi-9UITWoIrVDmX 5rtAlu8LopWcu3cQ1jkRq gebCQ/viewform.
THURSDAY
Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer observance will be held at noon at Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. at Evangelical Methodist Church. Singer-songwriter Eric Horner will sing at both services. The theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
Comic Book Day
Comic Book Day will be held at the Camden Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free comic book workshop featuring Jonathan O’Briant will be held at 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Encore Theatre Company will hold performances of the play, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” at the Maguire Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 7, and again Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13, and at 2 p.m. on May 7. Tickets are $20. Get tickets at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/arts-of-the-albemarle/.
UPCOMING
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House reopens for tours on Saturdays starting May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party will hold a general membership meeting in Courtroom A Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, May 8, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will hold a Happy Mother’s Day program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, May 9, and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday, May 10. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find link at group’s webpage and press “contact us.”
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, May 10, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 252-267-6868.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Niche Ag Field Day
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day will be held at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.