history for lunch with dunstan

William E. Dunstan, an Elizabeth City native and author who lives in Chapel Hill, will discuss the 1901 murder of Nell Cropsey and the arrest of her suitor, Jim Wilcox, during a presentation at Museum of the Albemarle today at 11 a.m. An exhibit, “Nell Cropsey Returns,” is on display in the museum lobby.

 The Daily Advance

TODAY

Bocce, Beer & Bites