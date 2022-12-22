TODAY
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held today and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Bridges book signing
Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges will attend a book-signing ceremony at Island Bookstore in Corolla from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for her latest book, “I Am Ruby Bridges,” published in September by Scholastic. The picture book details Bridges’ desegregation of an all-white elementary school from the perspective of her 6-year-old self.
SUNDAY
Christmas meals
Eastern Star COGIC will give away free Christmas Day meals to anyone who wants one at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all meals are gone. Homebound residents can contact the church at 252-335-2857 for delivery.
MONDAY
Trash, recycling
The city of Elizabeth City will not pick up trash or recycling on Monday. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department at 143 Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
ONGOING
Expert PC food drive
Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through December. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.
UPCOMING
Cooking demo, tasting
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Cooking Demonstration and Tasting event Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Matt Knight, historical interpreter at Somerset Place State Historic Site, will discuss the archaeological projects at the site over the past 70 years and their impact, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 5, at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main St., South Mills, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Cypress Room at th Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford, Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 5 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
‘The Lost City’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Lost City,” Friday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.
Hanging terrarium
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.