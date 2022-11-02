Seeking long-term SuccessFest

Elizabeth City State University radio station WRVS 89.9 continues its SuccessFest 2022 fall membership drive through Friday. To donate, text WRVS to 41444, visit www.ecsu.edu/wrvs, or call 855-899-9787 or 252-335-3985. Donate a vehicle by calling 855-277-2346.

ECSU Successfest