TODAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a resume tips class today at 4 p.m. Pre-registration required. Contact: 335-7536.
FRIDAY
Pilgrimage of homes
The Edenton Woman’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes, a self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton, will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
SATURDAY
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold its County Convention in Courtroom A of the county courthouse at 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C, and Pasquotank Commission Chairman Charles Jordan will be among the speakers.
Perquimans Dems
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. U.S. Don Davis, D-N.C., will be among the speakers.
TarWheel event
The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City. Several of the routes cross into Perquimans County.
SUNDAY
Spring Fling
First Christian Church will host an egg hunt, petting zoo and food truck at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 1 on Monday; Google Drive & Docs on Tuesday; email on Wednesday; and Word 1 on Thursday, April 20. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
TUESDAY
Author to speak
Ralph Webster, a local author, will discuss his newest book, “The Piano Bench,” at the Camden County Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Webster’s four previously published books were inspired by his family’s experiences during World War II. The presentation is intended for audiences 16 and up.
Conservation group
The Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter will meet at the Sandwich Market in Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Ranger Alan Brown will present a PowerPoint presentation on African wildlife photographed over seven years on the continent.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “How Does Your Garden Grow,” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2, Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its annual Literary Festival. The event will include writing workshops, guest speakers, student readings and a keynote presentation at 1 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center by Symay Rhoades of the Verb Benders Slam Poetry Team.
Best of Albemarle
The Daily Advance will host a reception for finalists and winners of its annual Best of the Albemarle awards at Museum of the Albemarle at 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Chowan Dems
The Chowan County Democratic Party Convention will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Email democratschowan@gmail.com or call John at 617-838-1513.
UPCOMING
Bilingual Storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Bilingual Storytime program, “Flowers/Las Flores,” for children ages 1-5 with an adult, Thursday, April 20, at 3 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Flea market, bake sale
St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.
5K run
Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.
Legends & Lore
The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday, April 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday, April 25; Facebook on Wednesday, April 26; and Word 2 on Thursday, April 27. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host the program, “Lady Bugs and Butterflies,” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, April 25. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 Wednesday, April 26. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stir fry meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House reopens for tours on Saturdays starting May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours available other days of the week with a two-week notice/reservation. Call 252-426-7567 to make arrangements.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.