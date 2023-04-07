TODAY
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fish fry at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12.
First Friday ArtWalk
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will host April’s First Friday ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Elizabeth City.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Google Drive and Docs class at 4 p.m. Class requires pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
SATURDAY
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $2.50.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Maddie Brown will be the speaker.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Word 2; Excel 2 on Tuesday; PowerPoint on Wednesday; and resume tips on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Lori Gottlieb’s book, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” at the Pasquotank Library at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Disabled American Veterans Chapter 64 will meet at the CPOA Club on Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank County Library will hold a “Baby Animals” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. To access meeting, call 252-267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lemon pepper chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
Perquimans Dems
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold its County Convention in Courtroom A of the county courthouse Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Pasquotank Commission Chairman Charles Jordan and several Elizabeth City City Council members will be among the speakers.
TarWheel Event
The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City. Several of the routes cross into Perquimans County.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 1 on Monday, April 17; Google Drive & Docs on Tuesday, April 18; email on Wednesday, April 19; and Word 1 on Thursday, April 20. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
Author to speak
Ralph Webster, a local author, will discuss his newest book, “The Piano Bench,” at the Camden County Public Library Tuesday, April 18, at 3:30 p.m. Webster’s four previously published books were inspired by his family’s experiences during World War II. The presentation is intended for audiences 16 and up.
Conservation group
The Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter will meet at the Sandwich Market in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Ranger Alan Brown will present a PowerPoint presentation on African wildlife photographed over seven years on the continent.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “How Does Your Garden Grow,” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, April 18. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2, Wednesday, April 19. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
COA Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its annual Literary Festival Wednesday, April 19. The event will include writing workshops, guest speakers, student readings and a keynote presentation at 1 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center by Symay Rhoades of the Verb Benders Slam Poetry Team.
Best of Albemarle
The Daily Advance will host a reception for finalists and winners of its annual Best of the Albemarle awards at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bilingual Storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Bilingual Storytime program, “Flowers/Las Flores,” for children ages 1-5 with an adult, Thursday, April 20, at 3 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.
5K run
Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.
Legends & Lore
The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday, April 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday, April 25; Facebook on Wednesday, April 26; and Word 2 on Thursday, April 27. All classes at 4 p.m. and require pre-registration. Contact: 335-7536.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host the program, “Lady Bugs and Butterflies,” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, April 25. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 Wednesday, April 26. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stir fry meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.