TODAY
Cooking demo, tasting
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Cooking Demonstration and Tasting event at 10 a.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1-2 featuring staff with the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families.
History for Lunch
Matt Knight, historical interpreter at Somerset Place State Historic Site, will discuss the archaeological projects at the site over the past 70 years and their impact, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at 10 a.m. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host cabbage rolls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. For information on the meeting of the Ladies Auxiliary of FRA Unit 293, contact the unit president.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main St., South Mills, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer literacy courses this week: Excel on Thursday and mouse and keyboarding on Friday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk for January will be held downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Port Discover lab
Port Discover will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new STEM lab at 611 Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Quilt Lovers Guild
The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 eat in or pickup.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 232-333-7774 or 232-404-7090.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold a membership meeting in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse at 7 p.m. to begin working on get-out-the-vote efforts for the 2024 election. Contact: 757-274-5659.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 5 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
‘The Lost City’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Lost City,” Friday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City’s 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl continues through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations are participating in the event.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252 722 2908.
Hanging terrarium
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.