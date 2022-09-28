Empty Bowls 2

Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its annual Empty Bowls of the Albemarle fundraiser luncheon at Museum of the Albemarle today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 which includes lunch and a choice of a bowl or $25 for just the lunch. Tickets available at Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop or by phone at (252) 335-4035.

Editor's note: Some weekend events may be canceled or rescheduled because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian in the region on Friday. 

