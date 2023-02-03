TODAY
Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at The Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Kimberly Gregory, college and career readiness director at College of The Albemarle, will be the speaker.
VFW fish fry
VFW Post 6060 will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 a plate. All proceeds go to the post’s new “Community Care Program” designed to assist citizens in need throughout our community.
Employer Summit
Today is the deadline to register for the Employer Resource Summit to be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a PowerPoint class at 4 p.m.
First Friday ArtWalk
February’s First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The monthly event showcases local artists, artisans and musicians.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Covenant Academy
Covenant Classical Academy will hold an informational meeting for parents interested in enrolling their children in the new private school’s grades K-4 and 9-12 at Panera Bread at 9 a.m. The school will also hold an open house at 801 Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Caasi at 276-525-0724 or visit covenantclassicalacademy.com.
Quilt Lovers
The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of NE NC will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m.
Food Bank Gala
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host a gala to celebrate its 40th anniversary at 109 Tidewater Drive, Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The black tie event will feature entertainment by DJ Trent and be catered by Red Sky Catering. The gala will also include a silent auction and tours of the Food Bank’s new facilities. Tickets are available at www.afoodbank.org/events.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Midwifery in South
Zaina René, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on midwifery, “If You Have Any Left, Keep It: A Womanist Analysis of Midwife Regulation in the United States South during the Early Twentieth Century,” at the Pasquotank County Library at 5 p.m.
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room of the library at 3 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host an Excel 1 class on Monday, Word 1 class on Tuesday, and Excel 2 class on Thursday, Feb. 9. All classes at 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Kathy Ford, director of the Pasquotank County Department of Social Services, will be the speaker.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Contact: 404-7090 or 333-7774.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party will hold its annual precinct meeting at First Christian Church’s fellowship hall at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on dinosaurs for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Dr. Paul Liu, a professor at N.C. State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Liu will provide a virtual lecture on sea level rise and its effects on rural northeastern North Carolina. The program will be both in person and online. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend remotely.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden Active Adults
Attendees of the Camden Center for Active Adults will attend the History for Lunch lecture at Museum of the Albemarle and then have lunch downtown, at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will pay for their own lunch.
Nonprofit roundtable
The Fairfield Inn & Suites will host a nonprofit roundtable at 1640 Center City Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will meet via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Tot time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program for kids ages 3-5 on the state’s bird at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a hands-on activity.
UPCOMING
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Adam Project,” Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Friday, Feb. 10, at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Currituck County Middle School, at 4263 Caratoke Highway, Barco, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NENC GOP Women
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on the second floor at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. Hal Weatherman will be the guest speaker.
Black history programs
The Perquimans County Library will host a Black History Month program featuring Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. Hertford Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
Black Panther Party
Rachel Roundtree, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on the Black Panther Party, “Service to the People: The Black Panther Party and ‘Survival Programs,’ 1967-82,” at the Pasquotank Library Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will host a general membership meeting in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. Contact: 335-7832.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Geraldine Brooks’ book, “Horse” at the Pasquotank Library, Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.
Tax filing help
The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon. Bowman’s presentation will be on academics and athletics at the former P.W. Moore High School during the middle period of the school’s history, starting from the mid-1930s and ending with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a wine bottle craft event Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers/liver & onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Rosenwald School
Dr. Melissa Stuckey will give a presentation entitled, “Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Elizabeth City State University’s Rosenwald Practice School” at the Pasquotank County Library Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
Living History
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ early life as an enslaved person, escape to freedom and rise to become one of the nation’s foremost writers, speakers and abolitionists prior to the Civil War. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.
‘History of Maroons’
J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.
Rosenwald school doc
Documentary filmmakers Tom Lassiter and Jerry Snyder will host a film screening and talk about their film, “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina” on ECSU’s campus Saturday, Feb. 18. The time and location will be announced.
Sit-in marker talk
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City in a talk entitled, “Behind Downtown Elizabeth City’s Newest Historical Marker: The February 1960 Sit-Ins at W.T. Grant,” at the Pasquotank County Library, Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” program for persons soon turning 65 at Extension center in Barco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for the event at https://medicareseminar.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.