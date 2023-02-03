food bank construction

Food Bank of the Albemarle will host a gala to celebrate its 40th anniversary at 109 Tidewater Drive, Elizabeth City, Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The black tie event will feature entertainment by DJ Trent and be catered by Red Sky Catering. The gala will also include a silent auction and tours of the Food Bank’s new facilities. Tickets are available at www.afoodbank.org/events.

 The Daily Advance/

TODAY

Morning Rotary