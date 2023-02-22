TODAY
Emerald Rose Couture
Emerald Rose Couture will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Suite A, Elizabeth City, at 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m.
Knapp lecture
Sharon Meade of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education will be the presenter for a free talk on the legacy of J.P. Knapp in Currituck County at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco at 2 p.m. The program will show how a duck hunting trip changed the course of education in Currituck. Contact: 252-453-8345.
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will continue at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard today, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Attendees also should dress appropriately for the weather. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or email her at marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
Black History program
Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Black history program
Dr. Melissa Stuckey, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker for a Black history program at the Rosenwald Community Center in South Mills at 1 p.m. Stuckey will discuss Rosenwald Schools and the Rosenwald project at ECSU.
SATURDAY
Pre-Marathon cleanup
Green Saves Green, the local environmental group, will coordinate a Downtown Litter Cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ahead of next week’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon. Volunteers are asked to meet at Waterfront Park. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. For more information, email info@greensavesgreen.org.
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club will continue to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program to low- to moderateincome and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at JP Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Black history program
The class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a Black History Month presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Folwell to speak to PAC
State Treasurer Dale Folwell will be the featured speaker at the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University artist-in-residence Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit will host a Black History Month edition of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series event at the Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. The free event, “Beats, Rhymes and VOICE: A Hip-Hop Experience,” will also include a rap battle judged by Douthit, Jamla Records artists and industry producers. Registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-black-history-tickets-529360771317.
UPCOMING
Guardians Big Band
The U.S. Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will help kick off U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend with a free concert at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Reserve a seat by visiting http://bit.ly/3ZYebJ3.
Health, Fitness Expo
A Health and Fitness Expo will be held in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon on Thursday, March 2 at the K.E. White Center.
Coast Guard Marathon
The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will be held in Elizabeth City Friday and Saturday, March 3-4. The marathon’s 5K race will be held March 3 starting at 4 p.m. The half marathon and full marathon will be held March 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. Both races also start and finish downtown.
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.