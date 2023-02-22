Green Saves Green

Green Saves Green, the local environmental group, will coordinate a Downtown Litter Cleanup event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ahead of next week’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon. Volunteers are asked to meet at Waterfront Park. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. For more information, email info@greensavesgreen.org.

 Photo courtesy Green Saves Green

