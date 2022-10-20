TODAY
VRS to host Job Fest
Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle from 10 a.m. to noon.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, today at 7 p.m., Saturday, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Masons Ghost Walk
The Hertford Masons will host the first-ever Ghost Walk in Hertford tonight and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will highlight the lives of five Masons who lived in Perquimans County in the early 1900s. Tickets are $10 and available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce. For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295.
SATURDAY
Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green will host a Litter Sweep cleanup on Halstead Boulevard Extended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves and a reusable water bottle. Contact: info@greensavesgreen.org.
Dismal Day
The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.
Jones marker
A historical marker honoring educator and suffrage leader Annie E. Jones, a 1901 graduate of Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School, now Elizabeth City State University, will be dedicated at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church at 507 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City.
5K Run/Walk
The Dismal Swamp State Park’s annual 5K Run/Walk for Fun will be held at 9 a.m. Pre-register for free by calling 771-6593 or register at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a free Dismal Day souvenir.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at J.P. Knapp Early College at 2966 Caratoke Highway from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors at 426 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Dan Serik of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will be the speaker.
WEDNESDAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the South Mills Ruritan Club in South Mills from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series in the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
UPCOMING
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Angel Tree assistance
Applications for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program are due Oct. 31. The program is only for children ages 12 and younger. Applications must be submitted online at saangletree.org. Contact: 252-338-4129.
Grief workshop
Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext 200.
Decoy carving
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers” on Thursday, Nov. 3. The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.