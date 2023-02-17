Plant a Valentine

Green Saves Green’s third annual Plant a Valentine Tree event at Museum of the Albemarle will be today at 10:30 a.m. and continue until noon. Three hundred tree seedlings — 100 red maples, 100 live oaks, 100 willow oaks — will be given away first come, first serve on the museum portico. An educational workshop will be held in the museum’s back classroom at 10:30 a.m. Reserve a tree at https://www.greensavesgreen.org/events.

 Photo courtesy Marlene Greer

SATURDAY

Plant a Valentine