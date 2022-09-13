TODAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on transportation for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecued baby back ribs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
FRIDAY
The North Carolina Symphony will perform a concert at Elizabeth City State University as part of the university’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Floyd L. Robinson auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Admission is free, but those planning to attend should register at bit.ly/3PFfRB7.
SATURDAY
Bra-ha-ha Awards
A Bra-ha-ha Awards Show will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Seven Sounds Brewery in Elizabeth City. Money raised from the event will go toward improving breast health care.
Clef Hangers
The UNC-Chapel Hill acapella group Clef Hangers will perform at Arts of Albemarle’s Maguire Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets available at artsaoa.org/copy-of-performance-arts.
Toast the Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
Tractor parade
The second-ever Overton Tractor Parade will begin at Layden's Supermarket in Belvidere at 9 a.m. and proceed into downtown Hertford. The parade ends at 3 p.m. Viewing along Church Street is suggested.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Freedom Baptist Ministries, 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road and N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, in Edenton Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Sept. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and at Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and business after hours event at the Fairfield Inn at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Resource fair
The Perquimans County Library will host a Community Resource Fair Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many service organizations will in attendance.
PCRA Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Flag retirement ceremony
Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will conduct an American flag retirement ceremony in the post's parking lot at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon. The ceremony will provide a “dignified disposal of unserviceable and worn” American flags.
Truitt to visit
The Perquimans County Republican Party will host North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at a party fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road in Hertford. Tickets are $35 or $65 per couple. The event is being catered by TNT Catering of Hertford.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.