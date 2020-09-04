TODAY
Shrine Club fundraiser
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host its annual barbecue fundraiser at the Eureka Masonic Lodge in Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are take-out only. Call: 252 339-5461.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club meet via the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. To request a link, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org and click “Contact us.” Contact: 252-621-3253.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via the Zoom app at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Interview workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a drive-up interview workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, at 10:30 am. Registration required. Email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or visit ncworks.gov.
UPCOMING
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a “Patriot Pot Roast” meal fundraiser at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $10. Patrons can dine-in or take-out. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Bright Ideas grants
The deadline for educators to apply for a $1,000 Bright Ideas grant from Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. is Sept. 15. Teachers at qualifying schools in Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties can apply for grants individually or as a team. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program Wednesday, Sept. 16, at noon. Caroline Stephenson, independent producer of narrative and documentary films, public service announcements, and documentary plays, will give a presentation on the documentary, “Children Go Where I Send You.” The video tells the story of the historic Mill Neck School in Hertford County severely damaged during Hurricane Irene in 2011. Hertford County School students assisted in every phase of the documentary project. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal (choice of turkey and cheese, ham and cheese or Italian) at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Chamber Golf Classic
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Playing It Safe Currituck Chamber Golf Classic at The Carolina Club at 127 Carolina Club Drive in Grandy Friday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $400 for a four-person team and the cost includes range balls, a golf cart, scoring and dinner. Visit: http://www.currituckchamber.org or email juanita@currituckchamber.org.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW fundraiser
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fish fry fundraiser at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10. Patrons can dine-in or take-out. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Grandy Community Center in Currituck, Tuesday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The Albemarle Area Association of Realtors will host a blood drive at Lowe’s in Elizabeth City Wednesdya, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chops with dressing meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ONGOING
Melon, pumpkin contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
ONGOING
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.