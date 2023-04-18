Purple Air sensors

Colleen Karl of the Edenton-Chowan Environmental Group will discuss the purple air sensors (right photo) that help detect air particles that may be released from cyanobacteria blooms during a History for Lunch program Wednesday at noon. The sensors are installed across northeastern North Carolina, including at Museum of the Albemarle. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.

