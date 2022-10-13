car show

Corinth Baptist Church will host a Classic Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles at 1035 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature trophies, door prizes and food. Registration fee is $20. Free admission. Register at Corinth’s Facebook page.

 The Daily Advance

TODAY

Morning Rotary