TODAY
Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at The Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. Don Prentiss of the Hornthal Riley Ellis and Maland law firm will be the speaker.
After You Vote
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host a screening of the 15-minute video, “What Happens After You Vote in North Carolina,” at the Camden Public Library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 at noon. A question-and-answer session will follow. Contact: lwvnenc@gmail.com or call 703-303-6682.
ECHNA Ghost Walk
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will host its 23rd annual Ghost Walk Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees visit historic homes in Elizabeth City and hear stories of famous personages from the early 20th century told by “ghosts” portrayed by local actors. “Murder and Mayhem” is the theme of this year’s Ghost Walk. Tickets are $15.
ECSU retirees fish fry
The ESCU Retirees Association will host its annual Scholarship Fish Dinner fundraiser in the parking lot of the former Walmart store from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Capt. Bob’s Restaurant will cater the meal. Donations $10. Contact: 339-0281.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an IKEA shopping trip. Departure time is 9:45 a.m. A $5 donation requested. Limited spots available.
SATURDAY
Homecoming Parade
Elizabeth City State University will host its Homecoming Parade in downtown Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The parade will start at the National Guard Armory building near West Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Water Street, move past the waterfront, pass down Southern Avenue and Parkview Drive and end at G.R. Little Library. The Homecoming football game against Lincoln University Lions at Roebuck Stadium at 1 p.m.
Classic Car Show
Corinth Baptist Church will host a Classic Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles at 1035 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature trophies, door prizes and food. Registration fee is $20. Free admission. Register at Corinth’s Facebook page. Contact: 335-7287.
Yacht Club breakfast
The Holiday Island Yacht Club will host a breakfast fundraiser at 744 Holiday Island Lane, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Menu will include scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes/waffles to order, bacon and/or sausage, grits, oatmeal, coffee, tea or juice.Cost is $7 for members, $9 for non-members.
Walk for Hunger
Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk for Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson will be the speaker.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Historian Michael C. Hardy, author of the book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” will talk about the history of North Carolina through its sites, monuments, museums and public spaces during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon in the museum’s Gaither Auditorium. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch will meet at Van’s Pizza House at 800 N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, at noon.
UPCOMING
VRS to host Job Fest
Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Masons Ghost Walk
The Hertford Masons will host the first-ever Ghost Walk in Hertford Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will include five locations and highlight the lives of five Masons who lived in Perquimans County in the early 1900s. Tickets are $10 and available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce. For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295.
Dismal Day
The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dismal Days will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.
5K Run/Walk
Registration is underway for the Dismal Swamp State Park’s annual 5K Run/Walk for Fun on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. Pre-register for free by calling (252)771-6593 or register at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 participants to register will receive a free Dismal Day souvenir, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series in the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
Decoy carving
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers” on Thursday, Nov. 3. The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.