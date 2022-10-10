TODAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Word 2 today, email on Wednesday, Excel 2 on Thursday, and PowerPoint on Friday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
After You Vote
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host a screening of the 15-minute video, “What Happens After You Vote in North Carolina,” at the Perquimans County Public Library at 514 Church St., Hertford, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session will follow. Contact: lwvnenc@gmail.com or call 703-303-6682.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on bats for kids ages 3-5 with an adult today and a similar program for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church at 1004 Macedonia Road, Edenton, from noon to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lemon pepper chicken meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Hocus Pocus” at 1 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
COA Fall Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its Fall Festival on the COA-Elizabeth City campus from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a trunk or treat, bounce houses, and games.
EC sit-in marker
A dedication ceremony for the marker commemorating the Feb. 11, 1960 student sit-ins at the W.T. Grant store will be held at 301-303 East Main Street, near where the store was located, at 3 p.m.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program focused on the different types of wood used in boatbuilding and a hands-on activity. Program is at 10 a.m. and for kids 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Sheard to perform
Elizabeth City State University will host an "An Evening with Kierra Sheard" as part of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series at the Burnim Fine Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is free but register at ecsu.edu. Sheard is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author. The event will be livestreamed on the university's YouTube page.
FRIDAY
After You Vote
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host a screening of the 15-minute video, “What Happens After You Vote in North Carolina,” at the Camden Public Library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 at noon. A question-and-answer session will follow. Contact: lwvnenc@gmail.com or call 703-303-6682.
ECHNA Ghost Walk
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will host its 23rd annual Ghost Walk Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees visit historic homes in Elizabeth City and hear stories of famous personages from the early 20th century told by “ghosts” portrayed by local actors. “Murder and Mayhem” is the theme of this year’s Ghost Walk. Tickets are $15.
ECSU retirees fish fry
The ESCU Retirees Association will host its annual Scholarship Fish Dinner fundraiser in the parking lot of the former Walmart store from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Capt. Bob’s Restaurant will cater the meal. Donations $10. Contact: 339-0281.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an IKEA shopping trip. Departure time is 9:45 a.m. A $5 donation requested. Limited spots available.
SATURDAY
Homecoming Parade
Elizabeth City State University will host its Homecoming Parade in downtown Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Homecoming football game against Lincoln University Lions at Roebuck Stadium at 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Historian Michael C. Hardy, author of the book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” will talk about the history of North Carolina through its sites, monuments, museums and public spaces during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at noon in the museum’s Gaither Auditorium. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch will meet at Van’s Pizza House at 800 N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at noon.
VRS to host Job Fest
Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
‘A Time to Remember’
Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.
Dismal Day in Camden
The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dismal Days will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Community Connections
Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series at the K.E. White Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.
COAST performs ‘Clue’
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.
Decoy carving
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers” on Thursday, Nov. 3. The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054