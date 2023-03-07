TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Word 1 class today and Excel 2 class on Thursday. Both are at 4 p.m.
Disabled American Vets
The KJ Eyers Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet at the Chief Petty Officers Club on Cardell St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-1067.
League wine tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host an International Women’s Day Wine Tasting fundraiser at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sold out.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day program with Brittany from the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In order to attend via Zoom, visit the Toastmasters’ webpage and press “contact us.”
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a veal parmesan meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will hold a general membership meeting by Zoom at 7:15 p.m. For access, call 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank vacancy
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will accept applications for the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. at 717 Small Drive, Elizabeth City. Contact: 757-274-5659.
FRIDAY
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program presented by Mrs. Devin Wilder from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Film screening
The John A. Holmes Herren Project will host a screening of the film, “The First Day: Focus on the First Day,” at the Taylor Theater in Edenton, at noon.
Church fundraiser
First Christian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8.
NE GOP Women
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a luncheon and regular meeting at the Pines in Elizabeth City at noon.
MONDAY
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will meet in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 404-7090 or 333-7774.
UPCOMING
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “What’s the Weather Today?” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, March 14. A similar program will be held Wednesday, March 15, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 2, Monday, March 13; Word 2, , Tuesday, March 14; Facebook, Wednesday, March 15; and PowerPoint, Thursday, March 16.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host Bilingual Storytime for kids ages 1-5 Wednesday, March 16, at 3 p.m. Event includes stories, songs, and games in both English and Spanish.
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
Church garage sale
First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Perquimans Republicans
The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.