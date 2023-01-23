TODAY
Rural exhibit opens
The traveling national exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” opens at Museum of the Albemarle at 5 p.m. Guest speaker for event in the museum's auditorium at 5:30 p.m. will be Zane Hedgecock, chief of staff for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes this week: Google Drive and Google Docs today; PowerPoint on Wednesday; resume writing on Thursday; and Excel 2 on Friday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on polar bears for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Conservation group
Grace Manzer, a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, will present the program, “Planting Native Plants,” at the Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter’s meeting at 6 p.m. at the Sandwich Market on Seldon Street in Elizabeth City. No meal will be served.
RC Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit the local organization’s webpage and press “contact us” in order to request a link.
WEDNESDAY
Opioid committee
The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will host a public meeting to discuss the county’s use of opioid settlement funds at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road at 6 p.m.
Stalking prevention
The Stalking Prevention and Resource Center will collaborate with Albemarle Hopeline to present the training program, “Recognizing and Responding to Stalking,” in Room 208 of the AE Building at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus at 9 a.m. The training is geared toward law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, advocates and others who work with crime victims. Register for the free training at Hopeline’s website, www.albemarlehopeline.org.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Employer Summit
Friday is the deadline to register for the Employer Resource Summit to be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.
SATURDAY
‘EC’s The Voice’
The final round of the local singing contest, “Elizabeth City’s The Voice,” will be held at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit the online ticket website https://www.onthestage.com. At the home page, click on the “Production Search” link in the top left corner and enter Elizabeth City’s The Voice and hit search.
Battle of the Bands
Arts of the Albemarle will host its first Battle of the Bands event at 8 p.m. at AoA’s Maguire Theater. The event will feature eight bands who will be competing for a first-place prize of $500 and a recording session with Viking Sound Studios. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the website www.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.
UPCOMING
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on ice for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
Opioid committee
The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will host a public meeting to discuss the county’s use of opioid settlement funds at College of The Albemarle’s John Woods Technology Center at 1208 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The committee will also meet at Newland Methodist Church at 821 Firetower Road, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program will host documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones, who will discuss the families of U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War at the History for Lunch program at the museum Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon. In Hertford County's Winton Triangle area, current day residents may have had as many as 20 ancestors who served ni the U.S. Colored Troops. Program will be both in person and on Zoom.
Photography Club
The Elizabeth City Photo Club will meet in the community room of the Pasquotank Library Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tot time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program for kids ages 3-5 on the state’s bird on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a hands-on activity.
Living History
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ early life as an enslaved person, escape to freedom and rise to become one of the nation’s foremost writers, speakers and abolitionists prior to the Civil War. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.
‘History of Maroons’
J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.