Museum sea level rise

Dr. Paul Liu, a professor at N.C. State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday at noon. Liu will provide a virtual lecture on sea level rise and its effects on rural northeastern North Carolina. The program will be both in person and online. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend remotely.

 Image courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

