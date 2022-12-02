TODAY
Dems exec panel
The Pasquotank County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at the Pasquotank Courthouse at 11 a.m. to select a nominee to complete the last two years of the late Bill Sterritt’s unexpired term as an at-large county commissioner.
Breakfast with Santa
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa event at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Eureka Lodge
Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton’s second annual Kick-Off to Christmas event will be held at Colonial Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event will feature kids activities, food and winter express-themed trolley ride and boat flotilla.
Hertford Parade
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and will proceed downtown.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street in South Mills, starting at 11 a.m.
EC Christmas Parade
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Museum open house
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme for the event will be a “Back to 1970s Christmas.”
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop Saturday and again on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tree lighting
The Currituck Historical Society will host a tree lighting ceremony at the Historic Courthouse at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church at 197 N.C. 343S Camden from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
‘Song of Wonder’
The Albemarle Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, will perform its annual Christmas concerts, “Star of Wonder” Sunday at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, and again on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
MONDAY
Library friends
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the library at 3 p.m. New members welcome.
‘Cinderella’ auditions
College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will hold auditions for upcoming performances of “Cinderella” in the Performing Arts Center Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All audition information is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 1 on Monday; Word 2 on Tuesday; Excel 2 on Thursday; and PowerPoint on Friday, Dec. 9. All classes at 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. The Rev. Daniel Cenci of Christ Episcopal will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Library kid programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a visit from the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for a program for kids ages 3-5 with adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet at the CPOA Club at 6 p.m. Members will be packing Christmas boxes to take to area nursing homes.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
League get-together
The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina will hold its annual Friendsgiving/Holiday Get-Together from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 West Main St., Elizabeth City. The speaker will be Julian Eure, editor of The Daily Advance. Contact: 703-303-6682.
Reindeer Games
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Reindeer Games Bowling Tournament at Albemarle Bowling Lanes Wednesday and again Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Corolla Fire and Rescue, Pine Island Station, at 470 Ocean Trail, Corolla, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at The Pines at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
‘A Christmas Carol’
Epic Music Theatre will hold its annual performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-461764017607.
Grain marketing
Area NC Cooperative Extension centers will host a meeting on the grain market outlook and Department of Motor Vehicle regulations from 10 a.m. to noon in the AE Building at College of The Albemarle. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/grain.marketing/.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County Governmental Complex at 2801 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
‘Wonderful Life’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 1 p.m. Event is for Camden residents.
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.
ONGOING
Candlelight tours
Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin today and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.
MACU Vendors Fair
Mid-Atlantic Christian University is seeking vendors for its Vendor Fair scheduled for Dec. 10-11 at the Albert C. Blanton Student Life Center. Sign up at: macuniversity.formstack.com/forms/macu_vendor_fair.
COA Cocoa Crawl
College of The Albemarle and Green Saves Green will be participating in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City, Dec. 10. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl. From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to attendees.
Historical Society
The Currituck Historical Society will meet at the Barco Library Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. LeRae Umfleet of the History Section of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources will speak on how North Carolina was to the overall Revolutionary War effort and how the state was revolutionary “before revolutionary was a thing.”
Library kid programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on Christmas ornaments for kids ages 3-5 Tuesday, Dec. 13, and for children ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 on Monday, Dec. 12; Email on Tuesday, Dec. 13; resume tips on Wednesday, Dec. 14; Google drive and docs, Thursday, Dec. 15; and Excel 1 on Friday, Dec. 16. All classes at 4 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Cookie Bake & Share
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Christmas Cookie Bake & Share on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. Cost is $3. Event is for Camden residents.
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sinnett Trio at AoA
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater.
Camden Library
The Camden County Public Library will host its Christmas program featuring a performance by the Shepard Shakespeare Company Friday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The Friends of the Camden Library will also host a bake sale.
Ugly Sweaters
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. Cost is $8. Event is for Camden residents.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event for Big Boss Burrito at Waterfront Park Friday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Breakfast With Santa
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Christmas program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Dec. 20, and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.