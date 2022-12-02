Christmas parade

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade will be held rain or shine Saturday 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.

 The Daily Advance

TODAY

Dems exec panel