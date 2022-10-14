Walk for Hunger

The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County will hold its annual Walk for Hunger on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Walkers will leave the Perquimans County Library, head down Church Street to Newby Street. From there, they’ll turn on to Front Street and walk back to Market Street. After turning onto Church Street, walkers will end up back at the library.

 Photo courtesy The Open Door Food Pantry

