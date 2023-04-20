open door

A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street, Hertford, Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.

 IMAGE COURTESY THE OPEN DOOR FOOD PANTRY

