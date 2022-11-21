TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will hold a Google Drive-docs/forms class today and a Word 1 class on Wednesday. Both classes are at 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on “Giving Thanks” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult today. A similar program will be held for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Elizabeth City Parks and Recreation Department at 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volanda Watts meal
The Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Victory Praise & Worship Center will be held at the former National Guard Armory at 600 Westover St., Elizabeth City, at 11 a.m. The meal is free to anyone who attends.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will host its Christmas light show beginning Thursday and continuing through Jan. 1. The drive-through light display is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. More than 20 homeowners in the subdivision dress up their homes with Christmas lights.
EC garbage routes
Elizabeth City trash and recycling service will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Both routes will be picked up Monday. Monday's route will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 29, along with Tuesday's route.
MACU Vendors Fair
Mid-Atlantic Christian University is seeking vendors for its Vendor Fair scheduled for Dec. 10-11 at the Albert C. Blanton Student Life Center. Sign up at: macuniversity.formstack.com/forms/macu_vendor_fair.
FRIDAY
Candlelight tours
Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday from Friday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin Friday and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Holiday Celebration
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host its Downtown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities will include turning on the downtown Christmas lights, a hayride/sleigh ride, free hot cocoa and visits with Santa Claus.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Photos with Santa
Port Discover will host a Pictures with Santa event at 611 East Main St., Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Window decorating contest
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest from Friday, Nov. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 31.
SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday
Local businesses across the region will be taking part in Small Business Saturday, offering holiday sales and other activities. Hours in downtown Elizabeth City will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turkey Trot
A 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run will start from Waterfront Park at 8 a.m.
Waterfront Market
A Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Conservation group
The Albemarle Conservation and Wildlife Chapter will meet at the Sandwich Market in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 6 p.m. Laura Frazier, a refuge community organizer, will speak on the topic, “Connecting With Wildlife in Our Backyards.”
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden tree lighting
Camden County will host its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on the county courthouse green Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Edenton Sip and Shop
Destination Downtown Edenton will host its Sip and Shop event on South Broad Street on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Businesses will offer extended hours for holiday shoppers to 8 p.m.
Gingerbread Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host its annual Gingerbread Workshop, Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will make a gingerbread house from candies, cookies, cereals and other goodies. Cost is $25 for members of Friends of the Museum, $30 for non-members. Register at 252-335-4054.
HHI Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The event will include the turning on of the town’s downtown Christmas lights.
Currituck tree lighting, parade
Currituck County’s annual holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and 29th annual Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Community Park in Barco. Children’s games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m. The parade, sponsored by the Currituck County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89, begins at 7 p.m.
ArtWalk/Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River along the downtown waterfront Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The boats will dock at Mariners’ Wharf after the boat parade for public judging. Awards will be presented to the top decorated boats. The parade will follow the monthly downtown First Friday ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Eureka Lodge
Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton’s second annual Kick-Off to Christmas event will be held at Colonial Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event will feature kids activities, food and winter express-themed trolley ride and boat flotilla.
Hertford Christmas Parade
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford’s annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and will proceed downtown.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street in South Mills, Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 11 a.m.
EC Christmas Parade
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Museum open house
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme for the event will be a “Back to 1970s Christmas.”
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sinnett Trio at AoA
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater.
Breakfast With Santa
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.