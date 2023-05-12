TODAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on "Waddle, Waddle Ducks" for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program, "Quack, Quack Ducks," will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will hold the following classes this week: Word 1 today, email Wednesday, Excel 1 Thursday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecue chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Chamber Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch will meet at Captain D’s restaurant at 1237 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another will be held at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on boats for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, May 23. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, May 24. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Clayton Homes
Clayton Homes will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 1560 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will hold the following classes this week: Excel 1 Tuesday, May 22; Google Drive, Wednesday, May 23; Word 2, Thursday, May 24; Facebook, Friday, May 25. All classes at 4 p.m.
Food preservation
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of food preservation classes starting with jam making Wednesday, May 24. Make payments for classes through Eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Alive After 5 at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, May 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a apple pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church, 1255 Haughton Road/N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Harmony Baptist Church, at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Camden, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Prohibition banners
A pullup banner display, “Temperance and Bootlegging: A Nation Under Prohibition,” will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, May 26, in conjunction with the unveiling a marker for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. The display’s panels will discuss the 18th Amendment’s effects on northeastern North Carolina. The banner display will close June 10.
Tooley's Tavern
Tooley's Tavern at the Boathouse will host a Business After Hours and ribbon cutting at 400 Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 26, at 5p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, "At the Zoo," Tuesday, May 30, for kids ages 3-5. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, May 31. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Glow Run
The Shine a Light on Mental Health Glow Run will be held at the River Road Sports Complex Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to raise awareness to mental health resources. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for participants ages 17 and younger. For sponsorship information, contact Erin Crites at 252-548-6865 or villagesofnc@gmail.com.
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Perquimans County Library will hold its annual Card and Game Party at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Tuesday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a gift basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. Reserve a table by calling Merry Greene at 252-264-3923 or Mary Ann Eichenlaub at 610-762-8906. Tickets are $12.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church at 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.