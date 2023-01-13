011822_eda_mlkMarch.jpg

The Pasquotank NAACP, the ECSU Real Viking Vote and community partners will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, “The Dreamer’s Vision,” starting with a program in the parking lot at the K.E. White Center at 11 a.m., a march to Roebuck Stadium Monday at noon, and a rally in the stadium parking lot at 12:30 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

MONDAY

King breakfast