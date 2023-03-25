Dogs Popular Breeds

The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will include music, dog contests and a silent auction, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City. Cash-only admission is $5; children younger than 10 get in free.

 the Associated Press

