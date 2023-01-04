TODAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main St., South Mills, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer literacy courses this week: Excel on Thursday and mouse and keyboarding on Friday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk for January will be held downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Port Discover lab
Port Discover will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new STEM lab at 611 Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Quilt Lovers Guild
The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 eat in or pickup.
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at its Halls Creek clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 232-333-7774 or 232-404-7090.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss the book, "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown at the Pasquotank Library at 4 p.m.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold a membership meeting in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse at 7 p.m. to begin working on get-out-the-vote efforts for the 2024 election. Contact: 757-274-5659.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer programs: Word 2 on Monday, email on Tuesday, Excel 2 on Wednesday, and PowerPoint on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m.
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the new Camden County Public Library at 3 p.m. New members are always welcome.
TUESDAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on mittens for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RC Toastmasters
River City Toastmasters will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. For access, visit the club's webpage at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.
UPCOMING
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
‘The Lost City’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Lost City,” Friday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City’s 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl continues through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations are participating in the event.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252 722 2908.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on snow for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Jan. 17. A similar program will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Poole CAT cuts ribbon
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for Gregory Poole CAT at 324 U.S. Highway 158, Camden, Wednesday, Jan. 18. The ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon. Naval architect Lou Codega will discuss the state of small watercraft design and construction. The program will be held both in person and virtually. Access available at the museum's website and Facebook page.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host a bilingual storytime program for kids ages 1-5 with an adult from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Program will include stories, songs and games in both Spanish and English.
Hanging terrarium
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Suicide prevention
Even 1 Is Too Many will host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness fundraiser at Seven Sounds Brewery Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, vendor tables and tables for mental health representatives and door prizes. Survivors will also tell their stories. Proceeds will benefit the VA Suicide Prevention. Vendors and auction items needed. Contact: Brandie at 757-372-1552.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rural exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host the traveling national exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" from Jan. 24 to March 8. The museum will complement the exhibit with a display of photographs of Century and Bicentennial Farms in northeastern North Carolina.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.