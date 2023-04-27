bocce tournament 2

The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spectators who purchase a $30 ticket will receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.

