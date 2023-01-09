TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer programs: email today, Excel 2 on Wednesday, and PowerPoint on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m.
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room at the new Camden County Public Library at 3 p.m. New members are welcome.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on mittens for kids ages ages 1-2 at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RC Toastmasters
River City Toastmasters will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. For access, visit the club’s webpage at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime at 10 a.m. The program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, from noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
‘The Lost City’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Lost City,” at 1 p.m.
MONDAY
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252 722 2908.
King motorcade
The Perquimans County NAACP will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a motorcade starting at Perquimans County High School starting at 10:30 a.m. The motorcade will end at Winfall Landing Park for an event under a pavilion featuring several speakers
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.
UPCOMING
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on snow for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Jan. 17. A similar program will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Poole cuts ribbon
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for Gregory Poole CAT at 324 U.S. Highway 158, Camden, Wednesday, Jan. 18. The ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon. Naval architect Lou Codega will discuss the state of small watercraft design and construction. The program will be held both in person and virtually. Access available at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host a bilingual storytime program for kids ages 1-5 with an adult from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Program will include stories, songs and games in both Spanish and English.
Community Impact
Nearly a dozen nonprofits, government agencies and others are scheduled to present a Community Impact Report discussing their collective impact on the health and well being of Pasquotank County residents at Museum of the Albemarle on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Hanging terrarium
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Currituck job fair
Currituck County will host a job fair for available positions in county government Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon in the second-floor meeting room of the Public Safety Center at 125 College Way, Barco. The job fair is open to the public. Contact: 252-232-3228.
Suicide prevention
Even 1 Is Too Many will host a Suicide Prevention and Awareness fundraiser at Seven Sounds Brewery Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, vendor tables and tables for mental health representatives and door prizes. Survivors will also tell their stories. Proceeds will benefit the VA Suicide Prevention. Vendors and auction items needed. Contact: Brandie at 757-372-1552.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rural exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host the traveling national exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” from Jan. 24 to March 8. The museum will complement the exhibit with a display of photographs of Century and Bicentennial Farms in northeastern North Carolina.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.