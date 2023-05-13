TODAY
Niche Ag Field Day
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day will be held at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Stamp Out Hunger
Local postal carriers will be participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. To participate, leave a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and your carrier will pick it up. The Food Bank of the Albemarle will also have a truck parked at the Elizabeth City Post Office to accept donations from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Run with Mary 5K
The “Run with Mary 5K” run and walk will start at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City at 10 a.m. The event will remember Camden native Mary Morrison Gillam, who died June 2022 at age 43 following a years-long fight with pancreatic cancer, and raise funds for the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
‘Annie Jr.’ at Holmes
J.A. Holmes High School will present the musical, “Annie Jr.,” at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $8.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Encore Theatre Company will hold its final performances of the play, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” at the Maguire Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Get tickets at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/arts-of-the-albemarle/.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” at 7 p.m. and again May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Moyock Public Library, at 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Career Signing Day
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and the Currituck Schools Career Technical Education Department will celebrate students planning to enter the workforce, armed services, or furthering their education in vocational fields at Career Signing Day in the Currituck County High School media center at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecue chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Chamber Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch will meet at Captain D’s restaurant at 1237 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another will be held at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, Monday, May 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Clayton Homes
Clayton Homes will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 1560 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Food preservation
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of food preservation classes starting with jam making Wednesday, May 24. Make payments for classes through Eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Alive After 5 at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, May 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a apple pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church, 1255 Haughton Road/N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Harmony Baptist Church, at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Camden, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Prohibition banners
A pullup banner display, “Temperance and Bootlegging: A Nation Under Prohibition,” will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, May 26, in conjunction with the unveiling a marker for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. The display’s panels will discuss the 18th Amendment’s effects on northeastern North Carolina. The banner display will close June 10.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.