TODAY
Bearwise program
Sharon Meade will host a BearWise program at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco at 4 p.m. Meade will discuss how communities can coexist with black bears. Contact: 252-453-8345.
FRIDAY
Harry Potter event
The two-day Harry Potter Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at 106 W. Water St., Edenton, Friday and Saturday.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
Church garage sale
First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Breakfast for Blind
The Edenton Lions Club will hold its Breakfast for the Blind fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton. Cost is $10.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club at 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 on Monday; PowerPoint on Tuesday; email on Wednesday; and Google Drive and Docs Thursday, March 30. All classes at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on spring for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Perquimans Republicans
The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.
Scholarship offered
The Coast Guard Spouse Club of Elizabeth City is offering a dependents scholarship for 2023. Applications available at scholarshipcgscec@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 1.
Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will include music dog contests and a silent auction, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City. Cash-only admission is $5; children younger than 10 get in free.
‘Freedom’ exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will unveil the exhibit, “Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862-1901. The traveling exhibit, on loan from the North Carolina Museum of History, depicts the struggle that newly freed African Americans faced to maintain their freedom in the post-Civil War and Reconstruction Era of North Carolina.
Volunteer appreciation
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day to thank current volunteers and welcome new ones Saturday, April 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center in Hertford. To attend, respond by March 25 by calling Rose Burrafato at (252) 426-1644 or by email at rburrafato@hotmail.com or to the Newbold-White House Visitor Center at nbwh1730@embarqmail.com.
Palm Sunday Lunch
The Old Trap Community Club will host its Palm Sunday Lunch featuring ham, potato salad and dessert on Sunday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Old Trap Community Building in Old Trap. Plates are $10, eat-in or takeout. Baked items will be available for purchase. Contact: 252-336-4790
Food Bank anniversary
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. The event is opportunity for the public to see the food bank’s new expanded facility, plus other activities. Free admission. Visit www.afoodbank.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, April 5, at noon. Tad Howington, curator of the Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, will discuss the the lighthouse and the history of Plymouth and the surrounding region.
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. $2.50 per person.
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
TarWheel Event
The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
COA Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its annual Literary Festival Wednesday, April 19. The event will include writing workshops, guest speakers, student readings and a keynote presentation at 1 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center by Symay Rhoades of the Verb Benders Slam Poetry Team
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.
5K run
Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.
Legends & Lore
The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.
TODAY
Lighthouse climb
Outer Banks Conservationists will celebrate the opening of the 2023 season at the Currituck Beach Lighthouse by hosting a free climb of the structure from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The climb is open to all ages 4 and up.
H20BX Polar Plunge
The H2OBX Waterpark in Powells Point will host a Polar Plunge fundraiser for the Special Olympics of North Carolina beginning with registration at 10 a.m. and the plunge at 11:30 a.m. Individuals can register for $50. Register at https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/campaign/2023-h2obx-polar-plunge-for-special-olympics-nc.
‘Cinderella’ at COA
The COAST Players will perform “Cinderella,” today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or by calling the box office at 252-335-9050.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Jim Blackburn, who prosecuted the Jeffrey McDonald case at Ft. Bragg in the 1970s, will be the speaker.
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation.” The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department at 2742 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adult Book Club
The Adult Book Club will discuss Jeanette Walls’ book, “The Silver Star,” at the Camden Public Library 3:30 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes this week: Word 1, Monday; Google Drive and Docs, Tuesday; and resume tips on Thursday. All classes at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Fly a Kite” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Camden library
The Camden Public Library will hold a baby storytime program for kids younger than 2 at 10 a.m. A storytime with a park ranger to learn about plants and animals will be held for kids 4 and up at 3:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
Blood drives will also be held at Freedom Baptist Ministries at 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Citizens council
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet in the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Bearwise program
Sharon Meade will host a BearWise program at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco at 4 p.m. Meade will discuss how communities can coexist with black bears. Contact: 252-453-8345.
FRIDAY
Harry Potter event
The two-day Harry Potter Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheperd-Pruden Memorial Library at 106 W. Water Street in Edenton, Friday and Saturday, March 25.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
Church garage sale
First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Breakfast for Blind
The Edenton Lions Club will hold its Breakfast for the Blind fundraiser Saturday, March 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton. Cost is $10.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Monday, March 27, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club at 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 on Monday, March 27; PowerPoint on Tuesday, March 28; email on Wednesday, March 29; and Google Drive and Docs Thursday, March 30. All classes at 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on spring for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, March 28. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, March 29. Both programs at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Perquimans Republicans
The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.
Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will include music dog contests and a silent auction, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City. Cash-only admission is $5; children younger than 10 get in free.
‘Freedom’ exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will unveil the exhibit, “Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862-1901. The traveling exhibit, on loan from the North Carolina Museum of History, depicts the struggle that newly freed African Americans faced to maintain their freedom in the post-Civil War and Reconstruction Era of North Carolina.
Palm Sunday Lunch
The Old Trap Community Club will host its Palm Sunday Lunch featuring ham, potato salad and dessert on Sunday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Old Trap Community Building in Old Trap. Plates are $10, eat-in or takeout. Baked items will be available for purchase. Contact: 252-336-4790
Food Bank anniversary
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. The event is opportunity for the public to see the food bank’s new expanded facility, plus other activities. Free admission. Visit www.afoodbank.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, April 5, at noon. Tad Howington, curator of the Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, will discuss the the lighthouse and the history of Plymouth and the surrounding region.
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. $2.50 per person.
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
TarWheel Event
The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
COA Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its annual Literary Festival Wednesday, April 19. The event will include writing workshops, guest speakers, student readings and a keynote presentation at 1 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center by Symay Rhoades of the Verb Benders Slam Poetry Team
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.
5K run
Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.
Legends & Lore
The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.
Cause for Paws
The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Golf tournament
Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.