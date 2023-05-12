TODAY
‘Annie Jr.’ at Holmes
J.A. Holmes High School will present the musical, “Annie Jr.,” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets at the door are $8.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Encore Theatre Company will hold performances of the play, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” at the Maguire Theater today and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Get tickets at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/arts-of-the-albemarle/.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Niche Ag Field Day
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day will be held at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Stamp Out Hunger
Local postal carriers will be participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. To participate, leave a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and your carrier will pick it up. The Food Bank of the Albemarle will also have a truck parked at the Elizabeth City Post Office to accept donations from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Run with Mary 5K
The “Run with Mary 5K” run and walk will be held at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City starting at 10 a.m. The event will remember Camden native Mary Morrison Gillam, who died June 2022 at age 43 following a years-long fight with pancreatic cancer, and raise funds for the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Moyock Public Library, at 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecue chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a apple pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.