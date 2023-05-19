TODAY
Rock Fish Festival
Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held today starting at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street in Edenton. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for youth 16 years and younger. Tickets are good both days of the festival.
NC Potato Festival
The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City today from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.
SATURDAY
Book signing event
Children’s author Alison Hendrix will host a book-signing event for her second picture book, “The Funny Tree,” at the Christian Book Seller in Edenton from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hendrix is a homeschool mom who has written and published fairytales, bedtime stories, middle grade novels, and a Christmas romance.
VFW member drive
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a membership drive at AVDET Brewing Company, 407 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, beginning at 4 p.m. Representatives from the VFW Post 6060, VFW Post 6060’s Auxiliary, and the local chapter of the Fleet Reserve Association will be in attendance to answer questions. Contact: Robert Snook at 757-651-0699.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another will be held at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.
TUESDAY
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on boats for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday and a similar program for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Clayton Homes
Clayton Homes will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 1560 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will hold the following classes this week: Excel 1 Tuesday; Google Drive, Wednesday; Word 2, Thursday; Facebook, Friday, May 25. All classes at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Food preservation
The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of food preservation classes starting with jam making. Make payments for classes through Eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2261.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host an apple pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Alive After 5 at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church, 1255 Haughton Road/N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Harmony Baptist Church, at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Camden, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Prohibition banners
A pullup banner display, “Temperance and Bootlegging: A Nation Under Prohibition,” will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, May 26, in conjunction with the unveiling a marker for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. The display’s panels will discuss the 18th Amendment’s effects on northeastern North Carolina. The banner display will close June 10.
Tooley’s Tavern
Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse will host a Business After Hours and ribbon cutting at 400 Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 26, at 5p.m.
Memorial Day
Post 126 of the American Legion will conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse in downtown Hertford.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “At the Zoo,” Tuesday, May 30, for kids ages 3-5. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, May 31. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
1868 NC Constitution
Earl L. Ijames, curator of African American history at the North Carolina Museum of History, and documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones, will give a talk on the “First Republicans and the N.C. Constitution of 1868” at Museum’s Gaither Auditorium on Thursday, June 1, at noon in the Gaither Auditorium. Following the lecture, Ijames will give a curator talk on the exhibit, “Freedom! A Promise Disrupted, North Carolina 1862-1901.”
Year of the Trail
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.
Glow Run
The Shine a Light on Mental Health Glow Run will be held at the River Road Sports Complex Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to raise awareness to mental health resources. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for participants ages 17 and younger. For sponsorship information, contact Erin Crites at 252-548-6865 or villagesofnc@gmail.com.
Card, Game Party
The Friends of Perquimans County Library will host the annual Card and Game Party at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, June 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature gift basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. A light lunch will be served. Tickets are $12. Reserve tables by calling Merry Greene at 252-264-3923 or Mary Ann Eichenlaub at (610) 762-8906.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church at 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.